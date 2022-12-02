Read full article on original website
Wayne Fletcher II drops 18 points in Central Dauphin’s win against Manheim Township
Wayne Fletcher II carried the Central Dauphin Rams Saturday in their 58-46 win against Manheim Township. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Kyle Williams Jr. banks 263 rushing yards, leads Harrisburg back to Class 6A championship round
ALTOONA – Harrisburg knew this was a formidable opponent. State College had proved its mettle weeks ago and entered Saturday’s 6A semifinal with an unblemished report card. But once the Cougars’ fuse was lit, however, that prompted a volcanic shift at Mansion Park Stadium that the Little Lions...
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend
Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
East Pennsboro boys edges Boiling Springs in Paul Corby Invitational consolation
After a defeat in the opening ladder of the Paul Corby Invitational at Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro’s boys basketball team has broken into the win column. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Panthers were able to edge the host Boiling Springs Bubblers...
Mid Penn Conference announces season all-stars
As the fall seasons come to an end, the season accolades are just beginning. The Mid Penn released its list of all-stars for each sport; these are the recipients from West Perry. Starting with field hockey, Autumn Albright, Jordan Byers and Molly Zimmerman all received first team honors for their...
Video: Harrisburg boys basketball team shares hopes and expectations for this season
Demone Maxwell and two of his Harrisburg basketball players showed up to PennLive’s Winter Sports Media Day on Nov. 10 at Cumberland Valley High School enthused and eager to talk about projections for this year’s team. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Alexis Ferguson’s 20 points help Central Dauphin down Penn Manor in tip-off tournament
Central Dauphin’s girls basketball team played in a tip-off tournament game on Saturday against Penn Manor and absolutely dominated in the win. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Olivia Jones, Kathryn Sansom lead Cedar Cliff past State College in tourney title game
Olivia Jones and Kathryn Sansom led the way Saturday as Cedar Cliff scored a 63-41 win in the title game of the State College Tip-Off. Jones finished with 19 points and Sansom had 16.
Mason Blazer’s blazing fourth quarter leads Middletown past Littlestown
Mason Blazer led the way Saturday as Middletown opened its season with a 60-50 win over Littlestown. Blazer finished with 28 points.
‘The Mountain’ leads Cumberland Valley wrestlers to 3rd place finish at CV Kickoff Classic
Cumberland Valley had plenty more likely candidates to win its own Kickoff Classic season-opening tournament than its senior heavyweight with a modest 0-2 career record. But there was Anthony Joppy, the football player who was stuck as a junior varsity wrestler for two years and missed half his junior season to injury. He was the only Eagles wrestler to reach the finals in his weight class and took a 1-0 decision over Red Land’s Ethan Eisner to win a tournament title when he got there.
Central Dauphin dominates Solanco Mule Classic, Chambersburg off to 2-0 start: HS wrestling roundup
Central Dauphin crowned four champions and had two other finalists at the Solanco Mule Classic to win the tournament title with 206 team points, pacing Kennett (163.5), Red Lion (125.5), Salesanium, Delaware (115.5) and Pennsbury (111.0). Northern Lebanon checked in sixth in the team standings, while Hershey was 15th, Susquenita 17th and Middletown 24th.
Duce Middleton’s 14 points not enough for West Perry in opener against Pequea Valley
Duce Middleton scored 14 points Friday but it wasn’t enough for West Perry as it came up short, 50-37, against Pequea Valley in Tulpehocken Tip-Off. Si Twigg added eight points for the Mustangs, Braedon McKeever had seven and Micah Weaver had six.
Hailey Irwin leads the way as Northern takes down Carlisle in tip-off tournament title win
DILLSBURG - When you think Northern athletics, you think tough, gritty kids who get after it. And that certainly appears to apply to the Polar Bears girls basketball squad after they scrapped their way to a 42-21 win over Carlisle Saturday in the title game of the Northern York Tip-Off tourney.
Duce Middleton’s 18 points not enough for West Perry against Upper Perkiomen
Duce Middleton scored 18 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for West Perry in a 48-37 loss to Upper Perkiomen. Josiah Twigg added 10 points for the Mustangs (0-2).
Reece Brown scores 24 in varsity debut as Trinity downs Selinsgrove, 77-52
Freshman Reece Brown got his varsity hoops career off to a pretty, good start Friday to help lead Trinity to a dominant, 77-52, win over Selinsgrove.
Snyder County rest area closes for season
From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5. The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.
Penn State extends Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown first college offer.
Harrisburg head football coach Cal Everett said that his freshman right tackle Kevin Brown would definitely be playing on Saturdays in four years. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That prognostication proved strong on Friday, as the 6-foot-5, 230-pound lineman announced on Twitter that...
