Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend

Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Mid Penn Conference announces season all-stars

As the fall seasons come to an end, the season accolades are just beginning. The Mid Penn released its list of all-stars for each sport; these are the recipients from West Perry. Starting with field hockey, Autumn Albright, Jordan Byers and Molly Zimmerman all received first team honors for their...
‘The Mountain’ leads Cumberland Valley wrestlers to 3rd place finish at CV Kickoff Classic

Cumberland Valley had plenty more likely candidates to win its own Kickoff Classic season-opening tournament than its senior heavyweight with a modest 0-2 career record. But there was Anthony Joppy, the football player who was stuck as a junior varsity wrestler for two years and missed half his junior season to injury. He was the only Eagles wrestler to reach the finals in his weight class and took a 1-0 decision over Red Land’s Ethan Eisner to win a tournament title when he got there.
Penn State extends Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown first college offer.

Harrisburg head football coach Cal Everett said that his freshman right tackle Kevin Brown would definitely be playing on Saturdays in four years. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That prognostication proved strong on Friday, as the 6-foot-5, 230-pound lineman announced on Twitter that...
therecord-online.com

CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
Local field hockey star earns NCAA tournament title

If someone is a fan of Perry County field hockey, or field hockey in general, chances are they have heard the name Paityn Wirth. For those who don’t know the name, here’s some background. Wirth graduated from Greenwood high school in 2018 after taking her team to the...
