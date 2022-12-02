Read full article on original website
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
Skatepark art to honor Marshfield teen
MARSHFIELD — A Marshfield alderman is spearheading an effort to memorialize a teenager with special artwork in the city’s skate park. Mike O’Reilly presented the idea to the rest of the Common Council, during its Nov. 22 meeting. In the end, the Council signed off on the creation of a special committee which will work over the winter to come up with a plan for placing artwork at the skate park in honor of Cam Kirschbaum. The artwork is intended to replace spray-painted memorials to Cam left by his many friends, neighbors and loved ones on the walls of the ramps at Marshfield Skate Park, in the city’s Braem Park at Cedar-and-Ives.
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. First Alert Weather Forecast - Suntabulous start to November !!!. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT. Suntabulous weather continues for...
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
Former campground owner may face more charges despite recent cooperation with court
SHAWANO (WLUK) - A former campground owner who has challenged the authority of the court system has received permission to travel out of state with her children during the holidays -- but also could be facing more bail jumping charges for an alleged unauthorized trip out of state. Retzlaff faces...
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
Police Lights of Christmas event puts smiles on faces
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County is once again participating in the “Police Lights of Christmas” campaign along with 55 other police and sheriff’s departments across the state. So far this year, over $165,000 has been raised statewide. Lt. Joe Johnson from the Stevens Point Police...
Parks and Rec Committee Approves Athletic Park Turf Plans
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — More upgrades may be coming to Wausau’s Athletic Park in two years. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee has approved initial plans calling for an AstroTurf infield surface by 2024. City and County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jamie Polley says it’s part of the team’s plans to expand their franchise to include a summer collegiate softball team but will also benefit all users of the facility. “We will have the ability to open [Atheltic Park] a little earlier, depending on the weather,” said Polley. “We could also have more games on it per day and open it up to more of the youth [in the community.]”
Firefighters practice ice rescues
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of the Wausau Fire Department were training for ice rescues on Friday. The exercise is part of the department’s regular training regimen, in an effort to keep everyone’s skills sharp and apply knowledge in a simulated event. It took place at D.C....
Wausau woman accused in fatal overdose sentenced to prison after plea deal
A Wausau woman accused of providing a fatal dose of drugs to a 38-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after reaching a plea deal in four separate cases. Leanna M. Wells, 41, faced a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the man’s death. That charge was dismissed but read into the record at sentencing, as part of the agreement. Charges from a 2021 case of possessing THC, possessing drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer were also dropped. Court records show Wells on Monday was convicted of two drug trafficking charges connected to a case filed in March: manufacturing or delivering heroin and possessing heroin with intent to deliver.
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford, Wis. is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
Pointer Update
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP mens hockey team stunned UW-Superior 3-2 in overtime on Saturday at KB Willet Arena. The Pointers scored twice in the final 2:33 of regulation to send the game to OT. Noah Finstrom scored on the power-play with the goal tender pulled as well. Evan Junker tied the game with a wrister from the blue line with 47 seconds remaining.
