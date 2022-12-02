Read full article on original website
Related
salemleader.com
Vincent Aron Pollock
Vincent Aron Pollock, age 49, of Salem passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born January 23, 1973 in Salem; on January 24, 2009, he married Brandy (Coffman) Pollock who survives. Vince was an over-the-road truck driver; United States Army veteran;...
salemleader.com
EHS victorious over Senators Friday night
Eastern bounced back from a loss against Scottsburg, with a win over West Washington on Friday night. See this week's paper for a recap. Here, Eastern's Kaden Temple drew a lot of attention any time he went into the lane. Here, he tries a pull-up jump shot and is surrounded by three Scottsburg defenders.
Comments / 0