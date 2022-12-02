Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas City in Indiana
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Indiana, Charlestown.
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
Elizabethtown factory buying vacant lot to build apartments for employees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are working to finalize the sell of a vacant lot to be developed into housing. The proposal from HC Realty, the real estate arm of local factory Kruger Packaging, includes constructing more than 100 apartment units on the vacant lot. The property is located...
Start to Finish | 2 local families share memories of the Christmas tree that's now being used for Light Up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 35-foot Norway Spruce stands in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, adorned with thousands of lights. It was the centerpiece of the city's annual Light Up Louisville celebration, but before that, a few Louisville families watched it grow in their front yard. One day last...
'It's made it very difficult for the business': Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s favorite sweet shops just announced it’s closing its doors for good. In a Facebook post, the owner of Sweet Surrender Dessert Café talked about the bitter-sweet decision to close the bakery’s 35-year chapter. Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges...
Vincent Aron Pollock
Vincent Aron Pollock, age 49, of Salem passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born January 23, 1973 in Salem; on January 24, 2009, he married Brandy (Coffman) Pollock who survives. Vince was an over-the-road truck driver; United States Army veteran;...
Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
3 firefighters sustain injuries after commercial building fire with partial collapse in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A late night fire to a commercial office building that happened in Columbus has an unknown cause at this time, according to Columbus Fire Department. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus Firefighters responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a report of a commercial building fire after a passerby discovered flames and called 911.
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Pharmaceutical company Catalent to lay off 400 employees at Bloomington location
Catalent, Inc., a pharmaceutical company and one of the largest employers in Bloomington, plans to lay off around 400 employees at its location there.
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
The city of Seymour gives tornado sirens to the Town of Medora
MEDORA – Thanks to the generosity of Seymour officials the Town of Medora will now have tornado sirens. During the Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety, Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas asked for permission to donate two sirens that were replaced in Seymour and are still in good working condition but now excess inventory to the Town of Medora.
Remembering When The Mississippi River Flowed North
While the San Andreas Fault in California may receive more publicity, the New Madrid Fault that triggered powerful earthquakes in the winter of 1811-1812 caused the Mississippi River to reverse its course. One of the results of what was estimated to be a 7.5 earthquake that knocked down building in Louisville, Ky. was that it created Reelfoot Lake which spreads 18,000 acres across Obion and Lake Counties in northwestern, Tenn. The east side of the Mississippi River upheaval that formed Reelfoot Lake has now been designated as Reelfoot Lake State Park and National Refuge Center. It is located nearly 300 miles southwest...
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
