WDBJ7.com
Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
whro.org
On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate
Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
WSET
Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz opens new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After delaying the grand opening celebration, a new gas station/convenience store is opening. Sheetz is offering free coffee and soda at the new location on Orange Avenue NE, at the intersection with King Street, all day Monday. And if that wasn’t enough, there will be prizes...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is studying whether to open a second inland port. Here’s what inland ports are and why they matter.
Lee Cranford stood on a grassy rise behind his office at the Virginia Inland Port and pivoted slowly, pointing into the near distance toward one massive building after another. Interbake. Sysco. Ferguson. Nature’s Touch. Toray. Axalta. Family Dollar. The companies trade in products as varied as frozen foods and plumbing...
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
cardinalnews.org
Skill games will remain legal until at least 2023; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s ban on skill games will continue until 2023; games remain legal for now. Lawsuit filed by former NASCAR driver (and now Republican state Senate candidate) Hermie Sadler of Emporia. — Virginia Mercury and Chatham Star Tribune.
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County Christmas Store opens to shoppers
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Christmas Store opened for shoppers Dec 5. Monday through Saturday the Christmas wishes of children in Montgomery County will be filled. So far, more than 1,200 households are signed up. The Christmas Store says it is thankful for all the support is has...
WSLS
Givens Books building in Salem destroyed after Tuesday night fire
UPDATE - Dec. 6, 2022 - 11:00 P.M. Fire crews in Salem are still working on the fire at the old Givens Books building at the intersection of East Main Street and Route 419, according to Mike Stevens with the City of Salem. We’re told Salem Fire and EMS responded...
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
WSLS
VDOT: Be prepared for significant delays because of I-81 lane closure
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation expects drivers to sit in traffic and wait in Roanoke County along I-81. The reason is that road repair will last until at least Thursday. Crews are working to repair a bridge over Goodwin Avenue that a tractor-trailer hit near...
cardinalnews.org
Liberty professor to become first dean of public health at Appalachian College of Pharmacy; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
wakg.com
Danville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Raleigh Man
A Danville man has been convicted in the murder of a Raleigh man. 36-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt met and killed 39-year-old Andy Banks in September of 2020 when they met to discuss the possible sale of a 2011 Range Rover that Banks had posted for sale on Craigslist. Banks was...
cardinalnews.org
Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue
A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
WBTM
Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock
The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Lynchburg man found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lynchburg Police say Daniel Witt has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Daniel Lewis Witt, 75 of Lynchburg, has been reported missing, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Witt...
Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways
DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
