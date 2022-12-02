ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aiexpress.io

UpStream Raises $140M in Series B Funding

UpStream, a Greensboro, NC-based main care providers and know-how firm, raised $140M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding to just about $185M thus far, was led by Coatue and Dragoneer with participation from Avidity Companions, Outline Ventures and Mubadala. The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io

Fleek Raises $25M in Series A Funding

Fleek, a New York-based supplier of a Web3 developer platform, raised $25M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Protocol Labs, Arweave, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Forex Group, North Island Ventures, Distributed International, The LAO, and Argonautic Ventures. The corporate intends to make use...
aiexpress.io

Certemy Closes $9.7M Series B Funding

Certemy, a Costa Mesa, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based compliance platform, raised $9.7M in Collection B funding. The spherical, which included the conversion of a previous collection of convertible notes, was led by Numeta Capital and Apis Holdings. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its...
TechCrunch

Partech raises fourth seed fund

In 2020, Partech raised $100 million for Partech Entrepreneur III. At the very end of 2016, Partech raised $107 million for its previous seed fund. So Partech will have a bit more money to invest in early-stage startups, but it won’t be a massive difference. With today’s new fund,...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinTelegraph

FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup

Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
aiexpress.io

CyVers Raises $8M in Funding

CyVers, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based proactive Web3 safety software supplier, raised $8M in funding. The spherical was led by Elron Ventures, with participation type Crescendo Enterprise Companions, Differential Ventures, HDI, Cyber Membership London, and Cyber Future. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to deliver proactive safety to...
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
aiexpress.io

TreeCard Raises $23M in Funding

TreeCard, a distant supplier of a wood Mastercard debit card, reportedly raised $23m in funding spherical. Backers included Valar Ventures, World Fund and EQT, Seedcamp, Episode 1 and angels. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden operations and enter the US markets. Led by Jamie Cox,...
ambcrypto.com

FTX’s venture arm Alameda invested over a billion in Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm

Alameda reportedly invested over a billion dollars in the Bitcoin mining firm – Genesis Digital. The first recorded investment was in August last year, while the last was in April 2022. FTX and Alameda breakdown controversies continue to hit the spotlight in the cryptosphere. The latest revelation gives insight...
aiexpress.io

Stony Creek Colors Raises $4.8M in Series B2 Funding

Stony Creek Colors, a Springfield, TN-based producer of pure indigo dye, raised $4.8M in Sequence B2 funding. The spherical was led by Lewis & Clark AgriFood and Levi Strauss & Co. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional refine its proprietary system for plant derived indigo...

