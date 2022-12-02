Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
UpStream Raises $140M in Series B Funding
UpStream, a Greensboro, NC-based main care providers and know-how firm, raised $140M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding to just about $185M thus far, was led by Coatue and Dragoneer with participation from Avidity Companions, Outline Ventures and Mubadala. The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io
Fleek Raises $25M in Series A Funding
Fleek, a New York-based supplier of a Web3 developer platform, raised $25M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Protocol Labs, Arweave, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Forex Group, North Island Ventures, Distributed International, The LAO, and Argonautic Ventures. The corporate intends to make use...
aiexpress.io
Certemy Closes $9.7M Series B Funding
Certemy, a Costa Mesa, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based compliance platform, raised $9.7M in Collection B funding. The spherical, which included the conversion of a previous collection of convertible notes, was led by Numeta Capital and Apis Holdings. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its...
TechCrunch
Partech raises fourth seed fund
In 2020, Partech raised $100 million for Partech Entrepreneur III. At the very end of 2016, Partech raised $107 million for its previous seed fund. So Partech will have a bit more money to invest in early-stage startups, but it won’t be a massive difference. With today’s new fund,...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
BlackRock’s Larry Fink predicts most crypto firms will fold in the wake of the FTX collapse—but that won’t be the end of DeFi
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks that most crypto companies won't survive in the wake of Bankman Fried's FTX collapse.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinTelegraph
FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup
Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
aiexpress.io
CyVers Raises $8M in Funding
CyVers, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based proactive Web3 safety software supplier, raised $8M in funding. The spherical was led by Elron Ventures, with participation type Crescendo Enterprise Companions, Differential Ventures, HDI, Cyber Membership London, and Cyber Future. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to deliver proactive safety to...
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
aiexpress.io
TreeCard Raises $23M in Funding
TreeCard, a distant supplier of a wood Mastercard debit card, reportedly raised $23m in funding spherical. Backers included Valar Ventures, World Fund and EQT, Seedcamp, Episode 1 and angels. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden operations and enter the US markets. Led by Jamie Cox,...
ambcrypto.com
FTX’s venture arm Alameda invested over a billion in Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm
Alameda reportedly invested over a billion dollars in the Bitcoin mining firm – Genesis Digital. The first recorded investment was in August last year, while the last was in April 2022. FTX and Alameda breakdown controversies continue to hit the spotlight in the cryptosphere. The latest revelation gives insight...
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
aiexpress.io
Stony Creek Colors Raises $4.8M in Series B2 Funding
Stony Creek Colors, a Springfield, TN-based producer of pure indigo dye, raised $4.8M in Sequence B2 funding. The spherical was led by Lewis & Clark AgriFood and Levi Strauss & Co. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional refine its proprietary system for plant derived indigo...
Comments / 0