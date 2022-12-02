ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Narcity

Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Narcity

Air Canada Is Hiring Ramp Agents At Vancouver Airport & No Experience Is Needed

If you've been looking for a new gig that pays a decent hourly wage and requires no experience, today is your lucky day. Air Canada is currently looking to hire full-time ramp agents based out of Vancouver International Airport and no previous job experience is needed to land the role.
aeroroutes.com

Thai VietJet Air Plans Chiang Mai – Osaka Launch in 1Q23

Thai VietJet Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to add service to Osaka, as the airline opened reservation for Chiang Mai – Osaka Kanai nonstop flight, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights from 31JAN23. VZ822 CNX2300 – 0600+1KIX 321 246...
Deadline

Wild Bunch’s Vincent Maraval On The “Huge Growth Potential” Of The Saudi Film Market And Its Similarities With China

Wild Bunch co-founder Vincent Maraval drew comparisons between the burgeoning film industry in Saudi Arabia with that of China during a business-focused keynote at the Red Sea film festival this morning. The keynote, hosted by Deadline’s Diana Lodderhose, began with Maraval explaining his approach to selecting and investing in projects, which he described as “talent-led” before discussing the evolution he has witnessed in the Middle Eastern market. “When I started working, like, 25-30 years ago, the Middle East was basically Lebanon,” he said. “Today that has all changed. The growth of the region in terms of box office, streamers, and Netflix is...

