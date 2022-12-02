ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The West Virginia Daily News

The Old Stone Presbyterian Church to present Handel’s ‘Messiah’

The Old Stone Presbyterian Church Music Department, under the direction of Dr. Brennan Wood, will present selections from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” on Saturday, Dec.10, at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Messiah is an English-language oratorio composed in 1741 by Handel. The concert will feature a 15-piece orchestra and a chorus of 34 singers […] The post The Old Stone Presbyterian Church to present Handel’s ‘Messiah’ appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.

