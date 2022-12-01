(Willmar MN-) Willmar's two wind turbines are still about 6 years away from reaching what is considered the end of their useful life, and Willmar Municipal Utilities officials hope they will be able to keep them running up to that point. WMU General Manager John Harren says the problem is getting parts. The turbines were produced by the German company Dewind, which has since been sold and resold, and is currently in liquidation. Harren says so far, when there's been a breakdown, they've been able to locate parts on the internet...

2 DAYS AGO