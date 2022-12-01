Read full article on original website
Related
Metro Bus – Jolly Trolley Announces 12th Annual Food Drive Dates
Each year, with the exception of the last couple, due to the pandemic, Metro Bus runs a food drive with the "Jolly Trolley". To be more specific, the food drive did still happen during the pandemic, just in a different fashion. This year, they are back to somewhat pre-pandemic normalcy. Just on a bit smaller scale.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023
The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
Tri-County Crimestoppers Has Some Holiday Tips
The holiday shopping season is underway. Many people order packages and those packages can sit on doorsteps which could make for crimes of opportunity for criminals. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers has some tips to help you not be a victim. Mages suggests tracking each package you expect to arrive...
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
willmarradio.com
Parts are hard to find for Willmar's wind turbines
(Willmar MN-) Willmar's two wind turbines are still about 6 years away from reaching what is considered the end of their useful life, and Willmar Municipal Utilities officials hope they will be able to keep them running up to that point. WMU General Manager John Harren says the problem is getting parts. The turbines were produced by the German company Dewind, which has since been sold and resold, and is currently in liquidation. Harren says so far, when there's been a breakdown, they've been able to locate parts on the internet...
ROCORI School Board Restarts Search for Next Superintendent
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School Board have renewed their search for a new superintendent. Back in May, the board named John Thein as the district's interim superintendent for this school year, after deciding not to offer the position to their previous candidate pool. According to the district's...
fox9.com
Former Hennepin Co employees charged with falsifying timecards, selling equipment
(FOX 9) - A man and woman are charged with theft by swindle after allegedly falsifying timecards for hours that were never actually worked, while one also stole and resold government equipment. Nguyen Cong Le, 41, of Columbus, Minnesota is charged with five counts of theft by swindle, and Samantha...
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
Becker School Board Discusses Tax Levy Tonight
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker school board meets Monday night for their “Truth in Taxation” meeting. Director of Business Services, Kevin Januszewski, will explain the proposed 2023 budget and the over $11 million payable 2023 tax levy. The levy is a 4.6% increase from the 2022 payable...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Derek Edward Fischer has been charged in Douglas County District Court with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. According to the report, Fischer and his business partner are partners and owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal...
willmarradio.com
State approves grant to improve local child care situation
(Willmar MN-) Willmar and Kandiyohi County is getting a $200,000 state grant to help improve the local child care situation. Governor Tim Walz Thursday announced the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. This latest round of grant funding will help increase the supply of quality child care providers to support regional economic development. In a news release, Walz said “In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity. These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve.”
Country Lights Festival in Sartell Announces Special Dates Through December
The Country Lights Festival is officially open for the holiday season. This festive light display around Lake Francis will be turned on nightly from December 2nd through December 31st to light up the area this holiday season. Everyone is welcome to check out the 33 acres of lights whenever it...
Annual Candy Cane Parade Scheduled in Rockville
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - Enjoy an afternoon of fun in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is holding their annual Candy Cane parade Saturday night. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. your kids can get a photo with Santa, make crafts, and roast marshmallows and hotdogs. The fun all leads up to...
Pierz Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Platte Township north of Pierz. Forty-one-year-old Nicole Johnson was heading north when her vehicle went into the ditch and...
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0