Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Rutgers
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 63-48 loss on the road at Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for the Hoosiers. Q – On what wasn’t working on offense with the double-teams on Trayce Jackson-Davis…
NJ.com
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
VIDEO: Here’s What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Loss at Rutgers
The scrappy Rutgers defense had a simple plan on Saturday, and that was to take star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis away from Indiana, and force others to beat them. The plan worked to perfection in its 63-48 win over the Hoosiers. Here is Trayce's complete postgame interview, with both video and the transcript.
NJ.com
‘You’re a killer’: Rutgers freshman Derek Simpson has breakout game in electric win over Indiana
Long after his teammates had left the floor and most of the 8,000 fans who made Jersey Mike’s Arena a two-hour living hell for Indiana had exited the building on Saturday, Rutgers guard Derek Simpson stood alongside the Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz to talk about his big night.
VIDEO: Here’s What Miller Kopp Said After Indiana's Loss at Rutgers
Miller Kopp hit five three-pointers and scored 21 points, but the rest of his teammates struggled in a 63-48 loss at Rutgers. Here's what Kopp said afterward, with the full video and transcript.
