People With Long Covid May Be Facing $9,000 Yearly Medical Bills
News outlets report on the economic cost of long covid, with an average of $9,000 a year in medical bills for patients. The overall burden on the economy is estimated at $3.7 trillion. Meanwhile, a study in the U.K. has found that long covid is "common," especially in overweight women.
New Jersey Regulators Aim At Making Some Insurers Cover Abortion
Also — The high-stakes Senate runoff in Georgia next week will be the first major test of abortion politics since the 2022 general election, when a backlash to the Supreme Court’s decision galvanized proponents of abortion rights and boosted Democrats. (Kapur, 12/1) Beyond raising money, Marc Guggenheim, showrunner...
Journalists Discuss Medicaid Rules, Opioid Settlement Funds, and the Public Health Workforce
KHN correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed Georgia’s push for Medicaid work requirements on WABE’s “All Things Considered” on Nov. 28. Read Whitehead’s “Path Cleared for Georgia to Launch Work Requirements for Medicaid”. KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how states are distributing opioid settlement funds on...
Physician groups ask court to uphold ObamaCare’s free preventive services
A coalition of leading physician groups urged a federal judge in Texas to preserve ObamaCare’s coverage of preventive services, arguing that gutting the requirements would be disastrous for patient care. In a friend-of-the-court brief led by the American Medical Association, the groups asked Judge Reed O’Connor to exercise discretion...
Americans can now get $750 checks automatically every month for six months – see if you qualify
ILLINOIS residents have a new Universal Basic Income worth $750 per month rolling in. An initiative, Run in Champaign County in Illinois, is operating in phase one of three phases currently. In the first phase, identified homeless families have been issued surveys, Kim Nix, the connections program coordinator at the...
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you've paid into the system? First, let's address a common misconception: Social Security doesn't set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you're eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn't have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won't get the money you've paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That's the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren't taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die.
Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November
Stimulus payments have been one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government's trillions of dollars capturing the biggest headlines. But states have been doling out...
Social Security: Not Everyone Will Receive Increased Payment in 2023; Here’s Why!
Those who receive Social Security will soon learn what their new monthly benefits will be in 2023 once the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7% takes effect. The Social Security Administration will start distributing beneficiaries’ COLA notices in December with information on the amounts of their payments for the next year.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state
Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
SSI Payments: Qualifiers To Receive 2 Payments in December; Make Sure Not To Miss This Deadline
There will be two payments made in December to recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The Social Security Administration states that payments for SSI benefits are typically made on the first of the month unless that date falls on a weekend in which case they are made on the preceding Friday.
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Be mindful of these as the new year approaches.
