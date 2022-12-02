Read full article on original website
Forget Paris—these are the best 10 cities for expats
The rise of remote work over the past few years has given rise to a whole new generation of expats, who can log onto work as usual from wherever they want. But not all cities are equally amenable to people working. InterNations’ (an international networking site) has just released an Expat City list, ranking the best (and worst) cities for people living abroad.
'European California' Portugal woos Americans seeking better life
Nathan Hadlock moved to Portugal to escape the violence and lack of social welfare he saw in the United States, while still enjoying the sun and sea he had loved in California. "And there are retired people who sell everything in the States so they can enjoy a good retirement in Portugal."
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
So much cocaine is being seized by customs in Belgium that the country's incinerators are no longer able to keep up
The Port of Antwerp is on track to seize $5.1 billion worth of cocaine by end of 2022 — a huge target for criminals. But incinerators can't keep up.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
More Americans are living and working in Mexico. Where does that leave the locals?
Derrick Morgan moved to Mexico during the pandemic after a solo trip. “I fell in love with the culture, the people, just everything about the city,” the 31-year-old attorney and self-described "digital nomad" said. The warm weather and relaxed Covid restrictions played a part in his decision to spend...
Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least nine people died and eight others were missing in South Africa after a flash flood swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, rescue officials said Sunday. The dead and missing were all part of the congregation, which was...
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
The world's 5 best special-operations forces besides those of the US
US special-operations units like Delta Force and the Navy SEALs are well-known, but many other countries also field top-tier special operators.
Nigerian stowaways found on ship’s rudder seeking asylum in Spain
Three African stowaways who were pictured perching on a ship’s rudder at the end of their 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, officials said Wednesday. Human rights group Walking Borders demanded the Madrid government intervene to prevent the men from being returned to Nigeria and urged it to assess their cases individually. The asylum-seekers’ identities and their motives for embarking on the perilous journey atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Alithini II haven’t been made public. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that something very serious may be behind it because...
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
UK summons Chinese ambassador over ‘completely unacceptable’ beating and arrest of BBC journalist
The UK government has summoned China’s ambassador to Britain over the “completely unacceptable” arrest and assault of a BBC journalist while covering protests in Shanghai.British foreign secretary James Cleverly called China’s Zheng Zeguang to the Foreign Office in Whitehall, according to a government source. Foreign Office officials have been in contact with the BBC’s camera operator Edward Lawrence following his arrest and release, and are also in contact with local authorities about the case, The Independent understands.Speaking of the Chinese ambassador’s summons, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) source said: “The BBC has been clear one of their...
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
For Indigenous defenders of Brazil's rainforests, 'Lula is our only hope'
Brazil's incoming president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has pledged to reverse years of neglect in the Amazon rainforest, halting destruction in Indigenous reserves.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Spaces of Mental Capacity Law
This book cuts new ground, challenging the assumption of law as an objective concept. It draws out the way that binary frameworks situate and create the notion of the individual in law, delininating responsibilities and rights between concepts such as the state / individual, public / private, care / disability and capacity / incapacity. In The Spaces of Mental Capacity Law: Moving Beyond Binaries (Routledge, 2022) Dr. Beverley Clough draws into question spatial dynamics of law and disability. While she does so through the lens of analysis of the Mental Capacity Act 2005, this liminal work will be cause for broader application in all areas of law which function on "common-sense" understandings of autonomy and law. It will be useful for lawyers, policy makers, practitioners, and any person who wishes to understand the law and the way that it constructs subjectivity.
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
Spain insists no deaths on its soil during Melilla tragedy
Spain's interior minister has flatly rejected new media reports of possible deaths on Spanish soil during a June storming of the border fence separating its north African enclave of Melilla from Morocco when at least 23 people died
newbooksnetwork.com
Little Dandelion Seeds the World
Julia Richardson is an award-winning children’s book author. Today we talk with her about her debut picture book, Little Dandelion Seeds the World (Sleeping Bear Press, 2021), which won the Growing Good Kids Book Award from the American Horticultural Society and the Junior Master Gardener Program for connecting children to nature. When Julia was young, she was in the lowest reading group and wrote every letter upside down and backwards. Today she is an established author with another new book just out, and hopefully many more on the way. She also shares her advice for upcoming authors hoping to break into the traditional publishing world.
More Than 300 Pre-Columbian Stone Spheres Remain A Conundrum In Costa Rica
During the 1940s in Costa Rica, workers for the United Food Company were clearing the jungle to establish a banana plantation when they discovered hundreds of circular stone spheres weighing up to 16 tons. Located near the Pacific Ocean in western Costa Rica, many of the stone spheres were only a few inches in diameter while others were as round as seven feet in diameter. For an unknown number of centuries, the mysterious stones, some that are perfectly round and surprisingly smooth, have remained in the Diquis Valley while some have been moved to various locations. The smooth and symmetrical stones are believed...
