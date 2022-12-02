Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers reveals Shake Milton will be in permanent rotation for Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with a slew of injuries recently as their top stars such as Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey have all missed time due to injuries. That has forced others to step up and produce when the time calls for it. The player who...
Jaren Jackson Jr. reacts to game saving block on Sixers' Joel Embiid
It’s not often when one challenges Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid at the rim and they come away with the victory in that battle. For Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., that’s exactly what happened. The Sixers had a chance late on Friday in Memphis as they...
Eagles dominate Titans, but there’s still going to be a lot of angry yelling at NovaCare this week
PHILADELPHIA — If Eagles running back Miles Sanders thinks there’s been a ridiculous amount of shouting coming from the offensive line meeting room lately (and he does), he should bring his ear buds this week and crank up the music — then check the injury report on Wednesday, because line coach Jeff Stoutland might be doubtful with a torn tonsil.
Doc Rivers Blasted The Referees After Sixers Lost To The Grizzlies: "You Can't Just Make Up Rules On The Fly"
Doc Rivers went at the referees after the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies over a call that potentially changed the game.
This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Matisse Thybulle
To the surprise of no one, except maybe people within the organization, the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling in the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have begun showing some signs of life in recent games, as they have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, there is still plenty of work to do.
Joel Embiid passes Julius Erving for 4th most 30-point games for Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is a rare breed in the NBA. The 7-foot big man just has the ability to do it all while out on the floor as he can take a defender off the dribble, he can knock down jumpers, he gets to the free-throw line, and he makes it all look easy.
Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant in spotlight as Heat, Grizzlies meet
The Miami Heat, who are set to end their four-game road trip with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on
James Harden (foot) officially questionable for 76ers on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reports late in the week suggested Harden was targeting Monday as the return for his month-long absence; he hasn't played since November 2, missing 14 straight games. Now, he is officially listed questionable with his right foot tendon strain. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Harden plays, Shake Milton would likely revert to the bench.
Why Don’t the Eagles Get More Respect?
The Philadelphia Eagles own the best record in the NFL this season and they rank in the top five in the league in Points Per Game (27.5), Rushing Touchdowns (21), and Offensive First Downs (253). The accolades for Jalen Hurts continue to pile up as he keeps setting the pace as the leader of this top-notch offense. One of the top betting favorites to win NFL MVP, Hurts has thrown 17 Touchdowns this year while only being picked off for Three Interceptions plus don't devalue Hurts' feet rushing for over 596 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.
76ers' Rival Chicago Bulls Have Update on Lonzo Ball’s Timetable
Will Lonzo Ball be back to face the 76ers in January?
Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch This Weekend
With conference championships set for this weekend, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has named his five teams to watch. At the top of Griffin's list is USC. This Friday evening, USC will face Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The name of the game for USC is pretty simple. A win will...
Lakers Making Trade May Be ‘Imminent’
That may not make them any different than most other teams — but it’s just that, with the Lakers, there seems to be more of a sense of urgency. Their team is built around LeBron James, and when that’s the case, you play for championships. Today’s Lakers...
Miami visits Memphis following overtime win against Boston
Miami Heat (11-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Memphis Grizzlies following the Heat's 120-116 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in home games....
Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
How to watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
After two games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time. The Grizz came up short against the...
Joel Embiid Discusses James Harden's Potential Return Next Week
James Harden is reportedly on pace to return to the court next week.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Accomplished This Feat Not Done In 30 Years
The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football featured a lot more offense than people were expecting. While the Eagles have been humming on offense all season, the same cannot be said for the Packers. Despite that, Green Bay went toe-to-toe with Philadelphia for most of the evening.
