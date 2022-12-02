ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Matisse Thybulle

To the surprise of no one, except maybe people within the organization, the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling in the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have begun showing some signs of life in recent games, as they have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, there is still plenty of work to do.
numberfire.com

James Harden (foot) officially questionable for 76ers on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reports late in the week suggested Harden was targeting Monday as the return for his month-long absence; he hasn't played since November 2, missing 14 straight games. Now, he is officially listed questionable with his right foot tendon strain. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Harden plays, Shake Milton would likely revert to the bench.
97.3 ESPN

Why Don’t the Eagles Get More Respect?

The Philadelphia Eagles own the best record in the NFL this season and they rank in the top five in the league in Points Per Game (27.5), Rushing Touchdowns (21), and Offensive First Downs (253). The accolades for Jalen Hurts continue to pile up as he keeps setting the pace as the leader of this top-notch offense. One of the top betting favorites to win NFL MVP, Hurts has thrown 17 Touchdowns this year while only being picked off for Three Interceptions plus don't devalue Hurts' feet rushing for over 596 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch This Weekend

With conference championships set for this weekend, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has named his five teams to watch. At the top of Griffin's list is USC. This Friday evening, USC will face Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The name of the game for USC is pretty simple. A win will...
Yardbarker

Lakers Making Trade May Be ‘Imminent’

That may not make them any different than most other teams — but it’s just that, with the Lakers, there seems to be more of a sense of urgency. Their team is built around LeBron James, and when that’s the case, you play for championships. Today’s Lakers...
FOX Sports

Miami visits Memphis following overtime win against Boston

Miami Heat (11-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Memphis Grizzlies following the Heat's 120-116 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in home games....
FOX Sports

Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Accomplished This Feat Not Done In 30 Years

The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football featured a lot more offense than people were expecting. While the Eagles have been humming on offense all season, the same cannot be said for the Packers. Despite that, Green Bay went toe-to-toe with Philadelphia for most of the evening.

