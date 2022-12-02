The Philadelphia Eagles own the best record in the NFL this season and they rank in the top five in the league in Points Per Game (27.5), Rushing Touchdowns (21), and Offensive First Downs (253). The accolades for Jalen Hurts continue to pile up as he keeps setting the pace as the leader of this top-notch offense. One of the top betting favorites to win NFL MVP, Hurts has thrown 17 Touchdowns this year while only being picked off for Three Interceptions plus don't devalue Hurts' feet rushing for over 596 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

2 DAYS AGO