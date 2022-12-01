Read full article on original website
What It’s Like to Drive Through the Cascade of Lights in New Castle, PA
I love visiting the many fantastic light displays in Pennsylvania, and I was excited when I had a chance to visit Cascade of Lights in New Castle on its opening night in December 2022. Cascade of Lights is held in Cascade Park, home of the fantastic Big Run Falls. This...
Annual Krampus event returns to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Have you been naughty or nice?. Those who lean toward the former might be more inclined to take part in the seventh annual Krampusnacht celebration at Station Square Monday night. Costumed Krampi along with non-costumed enthusiasts will gather in the courtyard outside the Hard Rock Café to...
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?
The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
21 Best Road Trips from Pittsburgh
Whether you know it or not, you've seen the dramatic skyline in films: Pittsburgh's dramatic cityscape linked by tunnels and 446 bridges makes it a scenic location for superhero movies. To its inhabitants, it's known as the Steel City for its industrial history and is well-loved for its major league sports teams, riverfront walkways and vibrant arts scene.
Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5 The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. […]
Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck
PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
Finding Amy Hambrick: Remembering the woman with the unforgettable laugh
"She was always laughing, and it was one of those ones you don't forget," said Debra Dolin, who spoke to a reporter on the phone from West Virginia. "It was contagious."
Bret Michaels bringing tour to Pittsburgh area
Butler native Bret Michaels is coming back to western Pennsylvania with a tour stop at the Pavilion at Star Lake next year. Michaels will perform at the Washington County venue July 15, 2023, on his Parti Gras tour. “I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all...
Pitt student a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Noah Stockwell, a nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune.”. A lifelong “Wheel” fan, the sophomore had hoped to win enough to help with his tuition. He ended up winning $69,440 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Maui.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Christmas Tree Farms Near Me: Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Farms 2022
‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and for many of us, that means heading to a Christmas Tree Farm, and getting a jump on holiday decorating. There are lots of places to find a Christmas Tree in Pittsburgh and in western Pennsylvania, including a number of spots that let you chop your own tree.
Pittsburgh’s Handmade Arcade Holiday Market gears up for 18th year
PITTSBURGH — Friday morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A was just a large empty space, but Friday night, it transforms into the largest holiday market in the region – the Handmade Arcade. “We have over 500 applicants for 250 spaces,” said Tricia Brancolini-Foley,...
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
This 25-acre estate in Gibsonia is for sale for almost $3.5M (photos)
GIBSONIA, Pa. — A 25-acre estate is currently for sale in Gibsonia for $3.49 million. The property is located at 5640 N Montour Rd. It includes a 9,329-square-foot home, a stocked pond, a duck house and a chicken coop. It is listed with Emily Wilhelm of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.
Shining Bright: ‘Dazzling Nights’ Illuminates Pittsburgh Botanic Garden in a Million Lights
PHOTO COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH BOTANIC GARDEN — ‘FIREFLIES’ DANCE AMIDST FOG AT THE MEMOIR AGENCY’S ‘DAZZLING NIGHTS’ EXHIBIT AT THE PITTSBURGH BOTANIC GARDEN IN OAKDALE. A light fog rolls through a portion of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, as images of white fireflies awash in...
UPDATE on ‘Free Money’ Trap that left PA homeowners with 40-year Liens
PITTSBURGH — Several more Pittsburgh area homeowners have come forward accusing a Florida real estate company of taking advantage of them during desperate times. As 11 Investigates reported exclusively, more than 1200 Pennsylvanians ended up with 40-year liens on their property, after accepting just a few hundred dollars from MV Realty.
