uncoveringpa.com

What It’s Like to Drive Through the Cascade of Lights in New Castle, PA

I love visiting the many fantastic light displays in Pennsylvania, and I was excited when I had a chance to visit Cascade of Lights in New Castle on its opening night in December 2022. Cascade of Lights is held in Cascade Park, home of the fantastic Big Run Falls. This...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Annual Krampus event returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Have you been naughty or nice?. Those who lean toward the former might be more inclined to take part in the seventh annual Krampusnacht celebration at Station Square Monday night. Costumed Krampi along with non-costumed enthusiasts will gather in the courtyard outside the Hard Rock Café to...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes

BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
27 First News

What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?

The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
lazytrips.com

21 Best Road Trips from Pittsburgh

Whether you know it or not, you've seen the dramatic skyline in films: Pittsburgh's dramatic cityscape linked by tunnels and 446 bridges makes it a scenic location for superhero movies. To its inhabitants, it's known as the Steel City for its industrial history and is well-loved for its major league sports teams, riverfront walkways and vibrant arts scene.
WKBN

Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5 The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. […]
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Which State Is Pittsburgh In?

It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bret Michaels bringing tour to Pittsburgh area

Butler native Bret Michaels is coming back to western Pennsylvania with a tour stop at the Pavilion at Star Lake next year. Michaels will perform at the Washington County venue July 15, 2023, on his Parti Gras tour. “I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt student a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Noah Stockwell, a nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune.”. A lifelong “Wheel” fan, the sophomore had hoped to win enough to help with his tuition. He ended up winning $69,440 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Maui.
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Christmas Tree Farms Near Me: Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Farms 2022

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and for many of us, that means heading to a Christmas Tree Farm, and getting a jump on holiday decorating. There are lots of places to find a Christmas Tree in Pittsburgh and in western Pennsylvania, including a number of spots that let you chop your own tree.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s Handmade Arcade Holiday Market gears up for 18th year

PITTSBURGH — Friday morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A was just a large empty space, but Friday night, it transforms into the largest holiday market in the region – the Handmade Arcade. “We have over 500 applicants for 250 spaces,” said Tricia Brancolini-Foley,...
butlerradio.com

Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPDATE on ‘Free Money’ Trap that left PA homeowners with 40-year Liens

PITTSBURGH — Several more Pittsburgh area homeowners have come forward accusing a Florida real estate company of taking advantage of them during desperate times. As 11 Investigates reported exclusively, more than 1200 Pennsylvanians ended up with 40-year liens on their property, after accepting just a few hundred dollars from MV Realty.

