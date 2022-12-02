Read full article on original website
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Drug shortage swells to national emergency, forcing doctors to find new ways to treat patients
Drug shortages, which have become a harsh reality in the U.S., could continue for at least another year, according to New York City-based emergency room physician Dr. Robert Glatter.
NBC Philadelphia
Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
Schools send advice to parents amid Strep A deaths
Schools are issuing health and safety advice to parents and carers after a surge in cases of Strep A, reportedly causing the deaths of up to seven children in England and Wales.Strep A, or Group A Streptococcus or Streptococcus pyogenes, is a bacteria commonly found in the nose and throat and can cause impetigo, strep throat and scarlet fever.Parents and carers are being warned to be aware of symptoms such as muscle aches and tenderness, and to prevent the spread of bacteria by practicing good hygiene.A school in Hammersmith and Fulham, London, issued detailed advice on the causes and symptoms of...
Phys.org
Systems analysis of kidney metabolism reveals unexpected links to viral protection
Our kidney filters 180 liters of blood every day and retains nutrients through a process called endocytosis and through active transport in the kidney cells. In a new international study, an international team of researchers, led by Markus Rinschen from Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies and the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University, investigated how this process of endocytosis is regulated by a very central enzyme, the lipid kinase VPS34, in mice. This lipid kinase is involved in vesicular trafficking and endocytic sorting of membrane proteins—a process that is crucial for the body to obtain the right nutrients, but also to block out the unhealthy ones, such a viruses.
BBC
Cost of living: The impact on the Christmas market
Christmas market stall holders fear their profit margins will be badly hit this year as their goods are costing far more to produce. Stall holders at Cardiff Christmas market will be selling produce until 23 December. After surviving Covid, traders are now faced with a rise in their costs because...
Don’t buy frozen turkeys for Christmas, say British producers of free range birds
Small farmers say reports of ‘shortage’ are driving customers to grab mass-produced poultry from supermarket freezer cabinets
BBC
Multi-million pound plans unveiled for Derby city centre
Multi-million pound plans to transform Derby city centre over the next decade have been showcased to members of the public. The city's shopping centre Derbion, which is behind the designs, displayed their master plan on Friday. It would see the transformation of the Eagle Market and Derby Theatre area, along...
BBC
Queen's Medical Centre patients waiting in corridors given apology letter
Patients waiting in corridors to be admitted at a Nottingham hospital are being given letters of apology. The notes, handed to a small number of Queen's Medical Centre patients, explain how soaring demand is affecting A&E, wards and ambulance services. Patients are being accepted from ambulances more quickly to free...
BBC
Coffin factory workers start week-long strike
Staff at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory are taking further strike action. The Unite union said about 50 workers at the Co-op factory in Glasgow will walk out for a week from Monday until Sunday 11 December. This is the third month of strike action at the factory...
thepennyhoarder.com
Got a Year of Sales Experience? WFH as a Sales Development Rep for Appen
Appen, a data collection company, is hiring a sales development representative. You will be working remotely from anywhere full time. You will be responsible for generating new business opportunities and researching leads at technology companies. Expect to exceed weekly and monthly metrics. You must have at least one year of...
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
Phys.org
US company turns air pollution into fuel, bottles and dresses
At LanzaTech's lab in the Chicago suburbs, a beige liquid bubbles away in dozens of glass vats. The concoction includes billions of hungry bacteria, specialized to feed on polluted air—the first step in a recycling system that converts greenhouse gases into usable products. Thanks to licensing agreements, LanzaTech's novel...
BBC
Stormont: Who is minding the shop without any ministers?
Northern Ireland's ministers left office at the end of October and since then Stormont's nine government departments have been left in the hands of senior civil servants. But, who are the officials running Northern Ireland?. With no ministers in place, the powers of civil servants are severely limited. They can...
BBC
Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection
Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC
Bristol surfing lake The Wave to become carbon neutral
Work is set to start on a solar and energy storage array at artificial surfing lake The Wave. The solar installation will produce more energy than The Wave, near Bristol, uses every year, making it carbon neutral. It is due to be completed and start generating energy from June. In...
Care workers hit back at Matt Hancock’s claim staff brought Covid to care homes
Care workers have hit back at claims by the former health secretary Matt Hancock that the Covid virus was brought into homes by infected staff. In his book, the Pandemic Diaries, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail, Hancock said only a small proportion of cases were caused by his decision to discharge patients from hospital without testing.
BBC
Holyrood’s budget watchdog growls
An underspend of £2bn is the least of the problems raised with Scottish government accounts for last year. The auditor general has drawn attention to some big bills for things going wrong - not least £60m to settle a claim of wrongful prosecution. He's particularly keen to see...
BBC
Fraud victims 'devastated' by Revolut's response
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
MPs to revisit assisted dying with an inquiry next year
Committee to look at ‘real-world evidence’ including experiences of countries where law has changed
