Our kidney filters 180 liters of blood every day and retains nutrients through a process called endocytosis and through active transport in the kidney cells. In a new international study, an international team of researchers, led by Markus Rinschen from Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies and the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University, investigated how this process of endocytosis is regulated by a very central enzyme, the lipid kinase VPS34, in mice. This lipid kinase is involved in vesicular trafficking and endocytic sorting of membrane proteins—a process that is crucial for the body to obtain the right nutrients, but also to block out the unhealthy ones, such a viruses.

2 DAYS AGO