Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
Big Mama’s Safe House launches G.R.E.A.T program
Crimes are up across the city, particularly violent crimes. Homicides have jumped up 67% compared to last year, according to San Antonio Police Department. The troubling trend of gun violence is seen in San Antonio almost daily. “It really makes me feel really sad because we have solutions, right?” Bennie...
Man suspected of DWI crashes into SAPD SUV at scene of accident
SAN ANTONIO — A pickup truck driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a San Antonio Police car that was blocking off traffic for another crash that happened earlier. It happened around 1:15 a.m.Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue northwest of downtown. While officers...
Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
Amber Alert For Six Children Discontinued
Earlier Today- An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning in Texas for six children, all under 12. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Elaina Davidson, white, female, 11 years old; Raylan Davidson, white, male, nine years old; Savanna Davidson, white, female, seven years old; Maddilyn Davidson, white, female, four years old, Avangeline Davidson, white, female, two years old, and Declan Davidson, white, male, one year old.
USAA gifting 100 free cars to veterans
SAN ANTONIO — USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families by giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need. Fifteen of those here in San Antonio. Gregory Pratt said, the executive director, said giving the cars to veterans is a way of saying thank you.
Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement
SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations in triple-digits for the first time since mid-October
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since July, Bexar County ended a month with more COVID-19 hospitalizations than it started with—a sign of worsening virus trends as families gather for the holiday season. There were 107 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms at San Antonio-area hospitals on...
Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale
One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
6 missing San Antonio children found, mother arrested
The state was granted temporary custody of the children earlier this week.
McAllen native Raúl Castillo stars in LGBTQ drama ‘The Inspection’
The film follows Marine recruits during the 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' era.
'There's teachers crying': Why students at one San Antonio college are worried their school may shut down
SAN ANTONIO — Concerned students are on a ‘quest’ for answers. Three women enrolled at Quest College claim chaos is unfolding behind campus walls. Fearing backlash, they didn’t want to be publicly identified, but said they are worried the school is ‘quietly closing.’. “About two...
‘I’m $1,000 overdue’: Over 200K CPS customers behind on energy bills as disconnections resume
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 20% of CPS Energy customers have overdue bills, and the total cost of outstanding charges has grown since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. CPS Energy told KSAT over 200,000 customers are behind on bills with an average outstanding balance of $900. Deanna Hardwick...
6 abducted children recovered by law enforcement officials, 1 suspect remains at large
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
WATCH LIVE: Juan David Ortiz murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo back in 2018, is being tried in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT has given KGNS permission to stream its live gavel to gavel...
18-year-old found dead from single gunshot wound to the back
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting at a west-side apartment, police say. It happened around 2 a.m. on Callaghan near Moondance. San Antonio police say a family member heard gun shots, then found the teen dead about 30 minutes after the incident. The victim was alone, while the others lived next door.
