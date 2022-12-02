ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
KSAT 12

Big Mama’s Safe House launches G.R.E.A.T program

Crimes are up across the city, particularly violent crimes. Homicides have jumped up 67% compared to last year, according to San Antonio Police Department. The troubling trend of gun violence is seen in San Antonio almost daily. “It really makes me feel really sad because we have solutions, right?” Bennie...
news4sanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
easttexasradio.com

Amber Alert For Six Children Discontinued

Earlier Today- An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning in Texas for six children, all under 12. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Elaina Davidson, white, female, 11 years old; Raylan Davidson, white, male, nine years old; Savanna Davidson, white, female, seven years old; Maddilyn Davidson, white, female, four years old, Avangeline Davidson, white, female, two years old, and Declan Davidson, white, male, one year old.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

USAA gifting 100 free cars to veterans

SAN ANTONIO — USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families by giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need. Fifteen of those here in San Antonio. Gregory Pratt said, the executive director, said giving the cars to veterans is a way of saying thank you.
KSAT 12

Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement

SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
San Antonio Current

Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
myfoxzone.com

Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
kgns.tv

WATCH LIVE: Juan David Ortiz murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo back in 2018, is being tried in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT has given KGNS permission to stream its live gavel to gavel...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

18-year-old found dead from single gunshot wound to the back

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting at a west-side apartment, police say. It happened around 2 a.m. on Callaghan near Moondance. San Antonio police say a family member heard gun shots, then found the teen dead about 30 minutes after the incident. The victim was alone, while the others lived next door.

