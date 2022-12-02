Read full article on original website
Lions Working Out QB Joshua Dobbs
Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of...
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Seems Safe Until After Season
Jones adds the Walton-Penner group that has taken over ownership of the team this year hasn’t made any promises or guarantees, but there have been no discussions about an in-season move. The offense continues to be woeful and the team hit a new low with a 23-10 loss to...
LT Terron Armstead leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. 49ers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 12th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium in Week 13. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.
Jacksonville Jaguars star QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ugly-looking knee injury
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is just getting into a groove as his sophomore season plays out in Duval. The
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Trevor Lawrence takes his talent to Tennessee
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule Week 14 – @ Tennessee Titans Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 @ Titans
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Tom Brady hoping for good juju against New Orleans
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule Week 13 – vs New Orleans Saints Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Dec.
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams ready for NFL debut Sunday vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
They considered giving it another week, but in the end, Jameson Williams looked too good to ignore. Williams, the Detroit Lions rookie receiver, will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Lions activated him from the nonfootball injury list Saturday. Williams has not played since tearing...
Giants receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) out vs. Commanders
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the visiting Washington Commanders due to
Jaguars' Lawrence plays after hurting left knee versus Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to play after grabbing his left knee following Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston's sack on the last play of the first half Sunday. Lawrence was able to limp off the field under his own power after being evaluated on the...
Dr Pepper SEC championship game halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium
