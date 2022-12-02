ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Lions Working Out QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of...
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Seems Safe Until After Season

Jones adds the Walton-Penner group that has taken over ownership of the team this year hasn’t made any promises or guarantees, but there have been no discussions about an in-season move. The offense continues to be woeful and the team hit a new low with a 23-10 loss to...
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
FOX Sports

Jaguars' Lawrence plays after hurting left knee versus Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to play after grabbing his left knee following Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston's sack on the last play of the first half Sunday. Lawrence was able to limp off the field under his own power after being evaluated on the...

