Harrisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

capitalregionwater.com

DRINKING WATER PROBLEM CORRECTED

Customers of Capital Region Water were notified on Thursday, December 1, 2022, of a problem with our drinking water and were advised to “BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING”. We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to “BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING”. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
PennLive.com

Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
WGAL

Fire damages 5 homes in York

YORK, Pa. — Crews were called to a rowhome fire Saturday afternoon in York. The fire happened at a rowhome on the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3 p.m. Firefighters think the blaze started on the second floor of one rowhome then spread to the adjoining rowhomes on either side.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Downtown Daily Bread says thank you to all who give | PennLive letters

Recently, I had the opportunity to witness organizations and individuals make desperately needed donations to assist the homeless and hungry in Harrisburg. Yes, traditional contributions of turkeys and other food items flowed in to provide a holiday tradition to those who need a helping hand, a hot meal, and an opportunity to escape from the elements. What I witnessed, was just not aimed at a Thanksgiving celebration. There were bags and boxes of coats, gloves, socks, and other items to stock our supplies for this winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Sit Back and Relax: river leaves

Wrightsville (WHTM) In the quiet of the early evening, as fall changes slowly into winter, the autumn leaves fling themselves into the Susquehanna River, to begin their perilous migration to the Chesapeake Bay. (Just imagine David Attenborough doing the narration here. If you’re in my age bracket, you can substitute Jacques Cousteau…)
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

CBD store opens in Cumberland County

A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
susquehannastyle.com

The Great Holiday Bake-Off

Whether it’s a flavor from a home country or a recipe that’s been passed down from generations, the holidays are a reminder that sweet (and savory) nostalgia will always reign. Get an inside look on what some of your favorite local bakers cook up during the yuletide season and the inspiration behind it.
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

1st alarm house fire engulfs home in Penbrook

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked to put out a house fire that had quickly been upgraded to a 1st alarm fire, requiring multiple personnel to assist. According to dispatch, the blaze occurred on the 2200 block of Boas St. at around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 4. Injuries...
abc27.com

Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville

A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville. A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Ceremony held for Children’s Service Center’s new …. Ceremony held for Children's Service Center's...
MARYSVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Fire crews battle fire in York

YORK, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon fire crews were called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire in York City. Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3:20 p.m. Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time. More information to follow. Download...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Bridge inspection scheduled for Harrisburg bridge, closures planned

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection is planned on the southbound lanes of Interstate 83's John Harris Memorial Bridge. The bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County, will be inspected Thursday, Dec. 1, according to PennDOT.

