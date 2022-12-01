Recently, I had the opportunity to witness organizations and individuals make desperately needed donations to assist the homeless and hungry in Harrisburg. Yes, traditional contributions of turkeys and other food items flowed in to provide a holiday tradition to those who need a helping hand, a hot meal, and an opportunity to escape from the elements. What I witnessed, was just not aimed at a Thanksgiving celebration. There were bags and boxes of coats, gloves, socks, and other items to stock our supplies for this winter.

