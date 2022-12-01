Read full article on original website
capitalregionwater.com
DRINKING WATER PROBLEM CORRECTED
Customers of Capital Region Water were notified on Thursday, December 1, 2022, of a problem with our drinking water and were advised to “BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING”. We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to “BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING”. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
WGAL
Fire damages 5 homes in York
YORK, Pa. — Crews were called to a rowhome fire Saturday afternoon in York. The fire happened at a rowhome on the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3 p.m. Firefighters think the blaze started on the second floor of one rowhome then spread to the adjoining rowhomes on either side.
Downtown Daily Bread says thank you to all who give | PennLive letters
Recently, I had the opportunity to witness organizations and individuals make desperately needed donations to assist the homeless and hungry in Harrisburg. Yes, traditional contributions of turkeys and other food items flowed in to provide a holiday tradition to those who need a helping hand, a hot meal, and an opportunity to escape from the elements. What I witnessed, was just not aimed at a Thanksgiving celebration. There were bags and boxes of coats, gloves, socks, and other items to stock our supplies for this winter.
local21news.com
Train derailment causes Internet outage across multiple school districts in Dauphin County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — In the early morning on December 2, a train derailment was reported on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, Perry County, according to a Facebook post from Marysville Fire Company. Officials say that the incident had damaged a fiber line which left...
abc27.com
Sit Back and Relax: river leaves
Wrightsville (WHTM) In the quiet of the early evening, as fall changes slowly into winter, the autumn leaves fling themselves into the Susquehanna River, to begin their perilous migration to the Chesapeake Bay. (Just imagine David Attenborough doing the narration here. If you’re in my age bracket, you can substitute Jacques Cousteau…)
pahomepage.com
CBD store opens in Cumberland County
A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
Dauphin County church group opens two homeless shelters for the winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As temperatures continue to drop, the safety of people struggling with homelessness is on the minds of many. In the shadows of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex, Christian Churches United (CCU) is opening its doors and offering shelter to Harrisburg’s homeless. “Especially when they know...
susquehannastyle.com
The Great Holiday Bake-Off
Whether it’s a flavor from a home country or a recipe that’s been passed down from generations, the holidays are a reminder that sweet (and savory) nostalgia will always reign. Get an inside look on what some of your favorite local bakers cook up during the yuletide season and the inspiration behind it.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Central Pa. farm serves people with disabilities, provides work and social skills
“The key is matching people’s interests and abilities to their potential employment, and that’s what I think we can do,” explained Dr. Howard Rosen, owner of Hempfield Behavioral Health and the founder of the Hempfield HUBS program, which just opened a working farm and inn at Stone House Farm and Inn near Green Park.
Community members in Pennsylvania come together to prevent targeted violence
YORK, Pa. — Urban Rural Action is launching Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, an 18-month non-partisan program that will bring together 28 Pennsylvanians in Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties. “[We want to] bring them together for learning about media literacy, constructive dialogue, targeted violence, engaging with each other,...
local21news.com
1st alarm house fire engulfs home in Penbrook
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked to put out a house fire that had quickly been upgraded to a 1st alarm fire, requiring multiple personnel to assist. According to dispatch, the blaze occurred on the 2200 block of Boas St. at around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 4. Injuries...
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
pahomepage.com
Fire crews battle fire in York
YORK, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon fire crews were called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire in York City. Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3:20 p.m. Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time. More information to follow. Download...
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
Falcon Treated for Injury in Wayne After Nesting for 10 Years in Downtown Harrisburg, has Died
A falcon nesting in downtown Harrisburg for more than a decade, recently treated for a dislocated shoulder at Radnor Veterinary Hospital in Wayne, has died, writes Amy Marchiano for the Republican & Herald in Pottsville, as reported in yahoo.com. The 13-year-old female peregrine falcon was treated by Dr. Len Donato...
Bridge inspection scheduled for Harrisburg bridge, closures planned
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection is planned on the southbound lanes of Interstate 83's John Harris Memorial Bridge. The bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County, will be inspected Thursday, Dec. 1, according to PennDOT.
