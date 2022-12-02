Read full article on original website
Netanyahu calls for Trump to condemn antisemitism after dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
Benjamin Netanyahu said Donald Trump should condemn antisemitism, especially following his meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.The former Israeli prime minister said on Sunday that West has repeatedly made antisemitic remarks and that Mr Trump’s dinner with him and with Mr Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, was not “not merely unacceptable”, but “just wrong”.In an interview with NBC’S Meet the Press, Mr Netanhayu, who is expected to come to power in the coming weeks, said: “On this matter, on Kanye West and that other unacceptable guest, I think it’s not merely unacceptable it’s just wrong. And I hope he...
Looking Behind The “Unspeakable Lies”: Russia’s Criminal War Against Ukraine
“Happy are those who know that behind all speeches are still the unspeakable lies….”. Will you offer us a hand? Every gift, regardless of size, fuels our future. Your critical contribution enables us to maintain our independence from shareholders or wealthy owners, allowing us to keep up reporting without bias. It means we can continue to make Jewish Business News available to everyone.
