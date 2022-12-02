ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Daily Beast

Christian Nationalist Leader Claims He Forgot He Ran Mega-Racist Twitter Account

Until last month, Thomas Achord’s friends in the increasingly assertive world of right-wing Christian nationalism saw him as an upstanding member of their movement. The headmaster of a Baton Rouge school that teaches “classical Christian education,” Achord hosted a podcast with the author of a new book advocating for Christian nationalism. In the insular online community where Christian nationalists debate how to live out their values in a secular world—perhaps by abandoning society altogether or by rallying around an American Caesar who will impose their values by force—Achord was seen as a rising star.

