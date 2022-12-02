If you haven’t already noticed signs with QR codes around Lakeland make sure you take an evening to view some of the wonderful light displays around town. One street in Oakwood Grove might as well be called Christmas Lane. The Lakeland Education Foundation has organized this event as a fundraiser but it brings with it many benefits including the competitive spirit of Christmas light decorating. Registration is still open! Over twenty businesses and homes are currently competing. Voting began on 11/20/22 and runs through 12/24/22.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO