Memphis, TN

WREG

Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Oak Court Mall in foreclosure, facing auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Oak Court Mall is now in foreclosure, according to a notice posted on Tuesday. The foreclosure is tied to a loan dating back to 2014. According to the notice, the trustee failed to comply with the terms and conditions of the loan. An auction for the sale of the shopping center […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Patented Memphis Invention the Wig PalTM Spotlighted on OWN

MEMPHIS, TN — Memphis cosmetologist and entrepreneur Anita Williams got the perfect Thanksgiving tweet this week when OWN TV star Kimmi Grant said that she was featured Williams’ invention the Wig Pal™ on the popular nationally televised show. Now in it’s 9th season, “Love and Marriage: Huntsville”...
MEMPHIS, TN
ediblememphis.com

West Africa Comes to Whitehaven

Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

First Annual Lakeland Festival of Lights

If you haven’t already noticed signs with QR codes around Lakeland make sure you take an evening to view some of the wonderful light displays around town. One street in Oakwood Grove might as well be called Christmas Lane. The Lakeland Education Foundation has organized this event as a fundraiser but it brings with it many benefits including the competitive spirit of Christmas light decorating. Registration is still open! Over twenty businesses and homes are currently competing. Voting began on 11/20/22 and runs through 12/24/22.
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: A & R BBQ […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Agreement reached on “3G” schools, new high school coming to Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lengthy negotiations between Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and the Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) seem to have come to an end. The Shelby County Government announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached, allowing Germantown Elementary and Germantown Middle to become the property of the City of Germantown and a new high school to be built in Cordova.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One injured in I-55 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old male was transported to Regional One in critical condition following a shooting on I-55. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at E Brooks Road and I-55. According to reports, this is where the victim stopped after a shooting at another location. Officers say there is no suspect information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Memphis man killed in St. Francis County crash

St. Francis County, Ark. – A traffic accident claimed the life of a Memphis man on December 4 in rural St. Francis County. It happened at 3:34 PM on Sunday, the report with Arkansas State Police said. A 2012 GMC Sierra was disabled and stopped on Interstate 40 at the 260 mile marker. Sircrease Brooks, 45, of Memphis, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when an unknown semi truck approached. When the semi-truck passed, it struck both the passenger and the vehicle and continued eastbound without stopping.
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR

