Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
1,300 children are looking for foster parents in the Memphis area this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen lawmakers, like Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, have been urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to address the concern around the Department of Children’s Services. Conditions were described as "horrific." Some of the children in state custody had to reportedly sleep on DCS...
Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
Oak Court Mall in foreclosure, facing auction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Oak Court Mall is now in foreclosure, according to a notice posted on Tuesday. The foreclosure is tied to a loan dating back to 2014. According to the notice, the trustee failed to comply with the terms and conditions of the loan. An auction for the sale of the shopping center […]
Here's how much the 21st annual 'St. Jude Marathon' raised and how many participated in the event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 20,000 runners from across the globe laced up for a good cause on Saturday. The 21st Annual St. Jude Marathon brought in more than $12 million for the hospital. Not only did this fundraiser benefit St. Jude and the city of Memphis, but people...
‘It’s hurtful’: Maryland woman loses $1,400 to Memphis puppy scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Deborah Dixon saw the photo online, she immediately fell in love. “They were advertising these cute little poodle puppies,” the Maryland woman told FOX13. Dixon said the seller asked for more and more money on Zelle. She paid a total of $1,475 for her...
Patented Memphis Invention the Wig PalTM Spotlighted on OWN
MEMPHIS, TN — Memphis cosmetologist and entrepreneur Anita Williams got the perfect Thanksgiving tweet this week when OWN TV star Kimmi Grant said that she was featured Williams’ invention the Wig Pal™ on the popular nationally televised show. Now in it’s 9th season, “Love and Marriage: Huntsville”...
West Africa Comes to Whitehaven
Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
‘You took my best friend away’: Memphis man killed by semi-truck on I-40 in Arkansas
Note: The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. The time has been corrected. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was killed by a semi-truck that kept driving on the side of an Arkansas interstate Sunday. It happened on I-40 in St. Francis County near Forrest City just after 3:30 a.m. Authorities identified the victim as […]
First Annual Lakeland Festival of Lights
If you haven’t already noticed signs with QR codes around Lakeland make sure you take an evening to view some of the wonderful light displays around town. One street in Oakwood Grove might as well be called Christmas Lane. The Lakeland Education Foundation has organized this event as a fundraiser but it brings with it many benefits including the competitive spirit of Christmas light decorating. Registration is still open! Over twenty businesses and homes are currently competing. Voting began on 11/20/22 and runs through 12/24/22.
‘Breath, Brotha’: Local movement aims to break stigma around counseling in Black communities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret the Black Community has battled stigmas when it comes to mental health and therapy. According to researchers, Black Men are about half as likely as their white peers to seek out counseling. In many scenarios, Black men are expected to be strong...
18 arrested, tipsters awarded $25,000 in string of Memphis liquor store burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County says so far, 18 people have been arrested, with more arrests to come, and two tipsters have gotten rewards in a string of liquor store burglaries. The organization said Memphis Police have arrested 18 people so far believed to be...
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
Memphis traffic ticket amnesty program to end December 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you have an unpaid traffic ticket in Memphis? You may be in luck. Drivers with traffic tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department have until Dec. 31, 2022, to connect with the Memphis City Court Clerk to take part in the amnesty program. According to...
Family and friend remember the lasting legacy of COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ (COGIC) members gathered Thursday night to remember the woman who once helped lead the largest Pentecostal denomination in the U.S. Louise Patterson, the widow of COGIC’s late presiding Bishop GE Patterson, passed away on Nov. 20. She was honored as...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 29 – Dec. 5
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: A & R BBQ […]
Woman breaks into home, steals $50 on kitchen table, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis homeowner got a fright when she woke up to find another woman in her kitchen, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a woman woke up around 1:30 a.m. early on Sunday, December 4 and saw another woman in her kitchen. The...
Agreement reached on “3G” schools, new high school coming to Cordova
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lengthy negotiations between Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and the Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) seem to have come to an end. The Shelby County Government announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached, allowing Germantown Elementary and Germantown Middle to become the property of the City of Germantown and a new high school to be built in Cordova.
One injured in I-55 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old male was transported to Regional One in critical condition following a shooting on I-55. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at E Brooks Road and I-55. According to reports, this is where the victim stopped after a shooting at another location. Officers say there is no suspect information […]
City, state leaders take aim at speeders after man caught going 105 mph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some city and state leaders are furious over fast drivers along the streets of Memphis and are coming up with plans to slow down the problem. Imagine seeing a car speeding down a street in front of you going 105 miles an hour. Memphis Police say that’s what 20-year-old Juan Montealvo was […]
Memphis man killed in St. Francis County crash
St. Francis County, Ark. – A traffic accident claimed the life of a Memphis man on December 4 in rural St. Francis County. It happened at 3:34 PM on Sunday, the report with Arkansas State Police said. A 2012 GMC Sierra was disabled and stopped on Interstate 40 at the 260 mile marker. Sircrease Brooks, 45, of Memphis, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when an unknown semi truck approached. When the semi-truck passed, it struck both the passenger and the vehicle and continued eastbound without stopping.
