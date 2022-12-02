Read full article on original website
Related
northcentralnews.net
December events at Phoenix senior centers
December 2022 — City of Phoenix senior centers offer a gathering place for older residents to find engaging activities, friendship and fun. The Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., will hold holiday events this month, including Build Your Own Candy Cane Cupcake, Dec. 7, Winter Holiday Show with Jay Farris, Dec. 23, and 2023 Sparkling Cider Toast, Dec. 30.
northcentralnews.net
Valley Metro launches art grant program
December 2022 — Downtown and South Phoenix residents will soon enjoy artistic and cultural enrichment to reflect the community and complement construction of the South Central Extension/ Downtown Hub light rail project. Through 2024, Valley Metro will fund a total of $90,000 in grants to local community organizations who will facilitate arts and culture projects.
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
Bringing business and jobs to Southern AZ
Tuesday, Maricopa County is showing President Biden a new semiconductor plant there but Pima County has its own aggressive efforts to bring tech employers here.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
fox10phoenix.com
Cool pavement technology in a Phoenix neighborhood reacts to rain in a messy way
PHOENIX - The weekend rain turned a Phoenix neighborhood’s street into a gray mushy mess. The culprit? Cool pavement coating, the product meant to help neighborhood streets cool down a bit during summer months reacted to the rain, says the City of Phoenix Transportation Department. Residents of the Fairview...
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
northcentralnews.net
City seeks input on North Mountain Park Renovation Master Plan
The City of Phoenix is seeking public input for the North Mountain Park Renovation Master Plan. The Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of gathering public input to help in the development of the future park amenities and improvements at North Mountain Park, located at 10600 N. 7th St. Once the design concept is identified, renovations and construction will take place over the next several years.
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ABC 15 News
Gas prices In Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
AZFamily
Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
scottsdale.org
Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality
Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
santansun.com
Developer defends Landings on Ocotillo project
The folks who want to build a controversial affordable housing project in Chandler say there is a lot of misinformation circulating and they are eager to correct it. The Landings on Ocotillo is proposed for about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue on Ocotillo Road, just east of the railroad tracks behind a Target retail center.
azbigmedia.com
How Prop 400 extension could improve traffic, air quality
Arizona Forward collaborated with the Maricopa Association of Governments to educate the public about the how the veto of Proposition 400 is risking air quality, officials said. The goal of extendingProp 400 is to give funding for projects like extending the freeways or expanding the bus transit routes. However, on...
AZFamily
35th annual APS Electric Light Parade shines bright in Phoenix
Two people are displaced after a fire burned down their north Phoenix home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road Saturday evening. Thankfully, no one was injured from the blaze. Consumer Reports figures out the best gifts for the young adult in your life. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Consumer Reports...
AZFamily
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
Comments / 0