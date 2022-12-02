Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Plans €1.2B Investment in Belgium; Production to Expand
Pfizer is investing €1.2 billion to expand the production capabilities at its Puurs factory in Belgium. Over the next three years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is planning to invest about €1.2 billion in its Puurs manufacturing facility to boost production capacity, cold storage options, and packaging processes. The expansion is expected to create about 250 additional jobs at the site.
tipranks.com
Hedge Funds are Long Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT); Should Investors Follow?
Hedge funds are bullish on Microsoft and are increasing their stake. With multiple potential catalysts and relatively lower valuations, the time is right to consider the stock. Just a year ago, multinational technology company Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) touched its all-time high of $344. Wall Street is making the most of...
tipranks.com
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
32% of My Retirement Portfolio Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2023 and Beyond
My confidence in these companies is high enough to warrant their outsize positions.
tipranks.com
Spectrum Brands Pops As it Remains Confident of Asset Sale
Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) soared by more than 18% in morning trading on Friday after the home essentials company announced that it remained confident that it will complete the sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement business (HHI) to ASSA ABLOY. In September last year, Spectrum Brands announced...
3 Things About Palo Alto Networks Stock That Smart Investors Know
The software business just posted another quarter of profitability.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Near Session Highs after Rocky Start
Stock indices ended the day mixed after a volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.12% and 0.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, all three indices finished near their intraday highs. The technology sector (XLK) was the session’s laggard, as it...
Frontdoor Names Jessica Ross as New CFO
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, announced today that it has appointed Jessica P. Ross as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, replacing Brian Turcotte, who will step down on December 30, 2022. To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Turcotte will remain with the company through March 31, 2023 as an advisor to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005194/en/ Frontdoor names Jessica Ross as new CFO (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Is There Any Value after Recent Plunge?
Target is a retail play that has been punished severely following its recent quarterly fumble. Though Wall Street has lowered their targets on the name, I do think there’s value to be had for longer-term thinkers. Shares of big-box retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) were under quite a bit of pressure...
Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation
Biomedical innovation reached a new era during the COVID-19 pandemic as drug development went into overdrive. But the ways that brand companies license their patented drugs grant them market monopoly, preventing other entities from making generics so they can exclusively profit. This significantly limits the reach of lifesaving drugs, especially to low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs. I am an economist who studies innovation and digitization in health care markets. Growing up in a developing region in China with limited access to medications inspired my interest in institutional innovations that can facilitate drug access. One such innovation is a patent...
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Stocks Under $5 That Are Worth Looking Into
Smart investing involves taking the long view. As Warren Buffett has famously said, “If you’re not willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” The best way to realize gains in the stock market: get in, and stay in. Patience is a virtue, and compound interest is your friend.
tipranks.com
3 Analyst-Loved Healthcare Stocks for a Recession
Wall Street’s favorite healthcare stocks may be interesting to consider as the economy tests a recession in 2023. With upbeat ratings and decent outlooks, Zoeits, Intuitive Surgical and Eli Lilly are standouts in the health space. Just because a recession is waiting around the corner doesn’t mean investors should...
tipranks.com
TherapeuticsMD Inks Licensing Deal with Mayne Pharma
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) announced on Sunday that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Australian specialty pharmaceutical company, Mayne Pharma Group. As a part of this agreement, Mayne will commercialize TXMD’s products in the United States. In addition, the women’s healthcare company has also agreed to sell certain...
tipranks.com
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
UPS (UPS) – Deutsche Bank upgrades stock to Buy on productivity initiatives. On November 28, Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded UPS to Buy from Hold with a price target of $220, up from $197. While stating that its "easy to be neutral or negative on UPS in the current environment," Mehrotra argues that past experiences argues that times like this are "exactly" when to get more bullish. In the near-term, the analyst thinks market participants are "overly focused" on volume growth and not on mix and productivity initiatives that can drive positive revenue growth and solid contribution margins while over the mid-term he thinks upcoming teamsters contract negotiations will be "more benign than expected" and there is the potential for the negotiations to yield an opportunity for UPS to gain additional market share.
tipranks.com
Jobs Data Weighs on Markets: What You Need to Know
Good news is bad news, once again, as a hotter-than-anticipated nonfarm payrolls print puts negative pressure on multiple stock-market sectors. Now, investors must stay nimble and consider avoiding the pitfalls of a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve. What’s good for the economy, isn’t always good for the equities market. It’s...
tipranks.com
XPeng Stock Is up Over 60% This Week. How Much Higher Can It Go?
As an illustration of how hard XPeng (XPEV) shares have fallen this year, even after the stock gained 62% this week, the shares are still down by 77% year-to-date. The surge came on the back of the Chinese EV maker’s latest quarterly report and happened to coincide nicely with the easing of China’s zero-Covid policies.
tipranks.com
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
As bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies get increasing attention from investors, Wall Street and its traditional banks continue to adjust to the shift. Catch up on this week’s top stories highlighting the intersection of these old guard and new school areas of finance with this recap compiled by The Fly.
tipranks.com
Eos Energy Surges After Analyst Initiates a Buy
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) soared in the morning trading on Friday after Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson initiated a Buy on the stock with a Street high price target of $11 on the stock. Analyst Anderson commented on the zinc-based energy storage systems provider that it, “has commercialized one of...
tipranks.com
Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks.
Comments / 0