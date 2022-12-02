Read full article on original website
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Another superb achievement… Penny weaves together all these narratives―the. series of modern-day killings, the decade-old bludgeoning murder and the haunting artwork that has remained shrouded in mystery across the centuries―with a master’s deft hand.”
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
The best crime and thriller books of 2022
Given the relentlessly grim nature of the news this year, it’s hardly surprising that escapism in the form of cosy crime continues to challenge traditional crime/thriller bestsellers, with Richard Osman’s third Thursday Murder Club mystery, The Bullet That Missed (Viking), riding high in the charts. The last 12 months have seen a bumper crop of excellent books at the cosy end of the spectrum, from Ajay Chowdhury’s second crime novel, The Cook (Harvill Secker), set against the backdrop of an east London curry house, to veteran Canadian author Louise Penny’s 18th Armand Gamache novel, A World of Curiosities (Hodder & Stoughton).
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Amazon Editors
Whether you’ve read 5 or 50 books this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next isn’t easy. If you’re in the mood to give a recent release a go, look no further than the Amazon Book Editors’ 2022 Books of the Year list.
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Best fiction of 2022
Some of the year’s biggest books were the most divisive. In her follow-up to A Little Life, To Paradise (Picador), Hanya Yanagihara split the critics with an epic if inconclusive saga of privilege and suffering in three alternative Americas: a genderqueered late 19th century, the Aids-blasted 1980s, and a totalitarian future degraded by waves of pandemics. I was impressed by its vast canvas and portrayal of individual psychic damage set against seismic historical change.
Five of the best science fiction and fantasy books of 2022
Harry Josephine Giles (Picador) Winner of the 2022 Arthur C Clarke award, this is a remarkable feat of language and imagination: a verse novel written in Orcadian Scots, with a lively and inventive southern English translation running along the bottom of the pages. If that sounds forbidding or abstruse, it shouldn’t: Deep Wheel Orcadia is a rattling read. Two characters arrive at the titular deep-space station: Astrid, returning from Mars to her childhood home; and Darling, who is on the run. They join “the thraan mixter-maxter o fock”, a “tossedawkward mix of people” who work the station, mining a strange substance called Light from a nearby gas giant. The small wheel-world is cognate with Giles’s native Orkney in relation to the mainland, and the book details their hard work and hard play: drink and dancing, love and belonging. There is marvellous language on every page, and if the plot is a little pat, the whole makes for an unforgettable engrossment in community and estrangement.
Children’s and teens roundup – the best new picture books and novels
Timmy loves performing, but their inner lion is shy, drowning out confidence with roars of self-doubt. Practising for the big play with schoolfriend Nia, they learn some different ways to cope with anxiety – and how to reassure the scared inner lion so Timmy can burst on stage, ready to dazzle. A gorgeously flamboyant picture book with a non-binary protagonist and a gentle, supportive message.
Midwinter magic: Robert Macfarlane on the enduring power of The Dark Is Rising
Susan Cooper’s The Dark Is Rising the summer I turned 13, the year the Berlin Wall came down. I read it by torchlight under the bedclothes, not because of parental curfew or power cut, but because that seemed the safest place to read what was, unmistakably, the eeriest novel I’d ever met.
The best music books of 2022
Rock and pop music has been obsessed with its own past almost from the start: by 1959, a New York record store called Times Square was doing a roaring trade in what it called “oldies”, selling mid-50s doo-wop singles to teenagers already convinced the golden age of rock’n’roll was over. That said, a kind of industrialised nostalgia took root in the early 90s, the era of the heritage rock magazine and the lavish retrospective CD box set. Thirty years on, there’s a nagging sense that all the great stories about pop’s history might have already been explored – an idea to which Danyel Smith’s Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop (Random House) is a necessary corrective. A smart blend of memoir and penetrating analysis, it frequently deals in righting wrongs or highlighting oversights. These are usually born out of a lethal cocktail of racism and sexism, not least in the story of the Sweet Inspirations. Best known as Elvis Presley’s backing singers, they are recast by Smith as pivotal figures in the development of US pop, the thread that links Van Morrison to Whitney Houston and Paul Simon to Aretha Franklin.
