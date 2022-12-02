Read full article on original website
Related
Here Is Why Brutal Cold Snap Is Good For New York
A major cold front is set to sweep across New York State and bring freezing temperatures and this is a good thing. This week we will see normal average temperatures across the state but a cold snap will come across the state during the weekend. The cold snap will start...
All The Winter Events This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly. SantaCon is coming back to Erie County, and we can't wait! But there are some other winter activities to do around Western New York this weekend, too.
Frozen Fruit Sold In New York State Recalled Due To Hepatitis A Threat
A recall has been issued for frozen fruit sold in New York State due to potential contamination with hepatitis A. At this point, it doesn't seem safe to eat anything you didn't personally plant, grow and pick yourself. There have been so many food recalls over the past year, it's hard to keep up. The latest affects frozen raspberries that were shipped to and sold in New York State.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
Western New York Native Featured On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]
If you watch Saturday Night Live this past weekend, you would have caught a glimpse of a Western New York native rocking out during the musical guest segment. Saturday Night Live was live this past Saturday after being on a two-week hiatus and it featured Keke Palmer as the host and musical guest SZA.
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
The Best Places For Hot Chocolate In Western New York
Nothing says winter like a steaming cup of hot chocolate. But where do you go to get the best there is in Western New York?. Picture this...it's a freezing cold day. The sun is out, but it doesn't seem to be helping much. You're just a kid. You've spent all day outside. You've been ice skating, or sledding. The only thing that's touching the air is your face, and even that is partially covered by a scarf.
Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout
As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
2022’s Worst Place To Live In New York Is…..
As we head into the month of December, a lot of people will be looking back at the good, the bad, and the ugly that was 2022. One of the bad and ugly was finding the worst place to live here in the state of New York. Every year the...
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Another Weather Watch Has Been Issued For Western New York
Today would be a good day to make sure your Christmas decorations are nice and secure. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a High Wind warning for parts of Western New York. So what does that mean? Well, those winds could cause plenty of damage around Western New...
Can New Yorkers Legally Do This In Canada?
One of the best parts about living in New York is that we share an open border with our neighbors to the north, Canada. Chances are at some point you have made the trip over the border and hung out for a day or two in Canada. While you were there you might have enjoyed some amazing Canadian things like milk in a bag or ketchup chips.
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
14 Places To Buy Cheap Christmas Trees In Western New York
If you celebrate Christmas and you love real trees, chances are, you'll be on the lookout for one this year. But does it have to cost an arm and a leg?. The price of everything has gone up this year. So regardless of how many presents you plan to buy, Christmas is about to become more expensive from the get-go. That goes for trees too.
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
Bitter, Freezing Cold Temps Coming Next Week To New York State
Temperatures are going to look a lot different next week in New York State. The temps will drop nearly 30 degrees from where they are right now. The weather will go from the mid-50s and windy to below-freezing by next Friday. Temperatures next week will be in the high 20s starting next weekend. The cold front will finally catch up to the usual December weather in New York State.
Western New York Coffee Company Announces Closure
Admit it, you drink way too much coffee everyday. Perhaps you are going to have a resolution in the new year to drink a cup or two less each day? Good luck with that! It can be a struggle to give up a good cup of coffee. Especially if you are a person who has to wake up early or work late.
Free Fast Food For Life In New York State?
Sure, we all want to start the new year as healthy as we can. Quitting smoking, working out more and meal prepping are all part of the plan for 2023. It's really the same as every other year but this IS the year you WILL make the changes...right?. For those...
If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly
Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State
Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0