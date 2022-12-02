Read full article on original website
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Giogio Travato (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Yes, you read that right. That's $100 billion with a "b." The Commerce department, under the guidance of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, will be distributing nearly $100 billion dollars to some businesses in the United States. This amount is roughly 10 times the department’s annual budget. (source) This money will be used to strengthen the U.S. chip industry and to also help expand high-speed internet access throughout the country.
Max Armstrong reports on his involvement with the 2023 Farm Futures Summit, which includes a wide range of speakers. Max offers a look at the program for this annual event including a look at the geopolitical issues impacting the grain market with insight from Cesar Cruz and Brian Basting from Advance Trading will be on hand. Matt Bennett, long time market analyst with AgMarket.net will discuss the likelihood of continued strong commodity prices. And Mike Downey will discuss farm transition issues including the idea of diversification of off-farm investments. And Howard Buffett, farmer and philanthropist, will also join Max on the program.
USDA - Efforts continue to improve the ability to gather big data in agriculture, and for users to gain access, through an open-source infrastructure. Rod Bain has more.
The Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services says the key to maintaining a safe agricultural work place is to have a plan and to make sure everyone believes in that plan and follows it. Workplace Safety and Prevention Services is responsible for occupational health and safety awareness in agriculture, manufacturing and service industries in Ontario. Dean Anderson, the Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services, told those on hand last month for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022, the sectors that face the greatest risks tend to be those that have the largest equipment but don’t have a formal health and safety program and agriculture falls in that category because of its large equipment and two seasons, planting and harvest, that tend to get very rushed.
CDC is awarding $3.2 billion to help state, local, and territorial jurisdictions across the United States strengthen their public health workforce and infrastructure. This first-of-its-kind funding provides awards directly to state, local, and territorial health departments to provide the people, services, and systems needed to promote and protect health in U.S. communities. Everyone in the United States lives in a jurisdiction that will receive funding under this new grant.
