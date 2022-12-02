Read full article on original website
Western New York Native Featured On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]
If you watch Saturday Night Live this past weekend, you would have caught a glimpse of a Western New York native rocking out during the musical guest segment. Saturday Night Live was live this past Saturday after being on a two-week hiatus and it featured Keke Palmer as the host and musical guest SZA.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York
The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
All The Winter Events This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly. SantaCon is coming back to Erie County, and we can't wait! But there are some other winter activities to do around Western New York this weekend, too.
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
wutv29.com
Western New Yorkers enjoy high winds at Lake Erie
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Strong winds today brought some attraction to Lake Erie. Residents and visitors stopped by Hamburg Beach to watch and go in the water. “It’s awesome! We like when it’s windy,” said surfers, Brendon Lutnick and Brian Rohr. A chilly and high windy Saturday at...
wnypapers.com
A big slice of success: John's Pizza & Subs marks 40 years in business
The Dispatch checked in on John’s Pizza & Subs owners Gene Mongan and Kurt Raepple as their business was coming off a giant lake-effect snowstorm and into a busy holiday week. The holiday and the weather brought in a blizzard of customers, too, for the business partners who are...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout
As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
wbfo.org
New York's first limpkin spotted in Niagara County ; local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
The Best Places For Hot Chocolate In Western New York
Nothing says winter like a steaming cup of hot chocolate. But where do you go to get the best there is in Western New York?. Picture this...it's a freezing cold day. The sun is out, but it doesn't seem to be helping much. You're just a kid. You've spent all day outside. You've been ice skating, or sledding. The only thing that's touching the air is your face, and even that is partially covered by a scarf.
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup
The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
WGRZ TV
Western New Yorkers team up for winter boot, clothing drive to benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and they're hoping the community will chip in to help St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Vanessa Marino started a small winter boot drive three years ago as a way to teach...
