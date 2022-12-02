Read full article on original website
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
Gregory Halpern’s outstanding photographic portrait of Buffalo closes out the Bidwell era at Transformer Station
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A big change is coming soon to the nonprofit Transformer Station gallery in Ohio City, which has enormously strengthened the visual arts scene on Cleveland’s West Side. Collectors Fred and Laura Bidwell, who opened the gallery in 2013 as a joint project with the Cleveland...
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York
Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
Soulful Christmas celebrated in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Soulful Christmas returned to the Michigan Street African American Heritage. This weekend's free family-friendly event featured a Black-owned business holiday market, wagon rides, as well as arts and crafts. Kente Claus also stopped by for a visit to share some Christmas stories and give away toys...
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York
As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
buffalorising.com
2022 Erie Canal Holiday Market
The 2nd annual Erie Canal Holiday Market will be hosted on December 10th from 10am to 2pm at the Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises located at 210 Market Street in Lockport. Lockport has jumped on the holiday market bandwagon with this eclectic affair that showcases makers, craftspeople, and artisans....
First Night Family Party Pack for 2023 revealed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, we got our first look at this year's First Night Family Party Pack. For $20, you get a party kit which includes balloons, a disco light bulb, plus free vouchers to the Buffalo Zoo lights display, and food recipes. Twenty random boxes also include...
WGRZ TV
Western New Yorkers team up for winter boot, clothing drive to benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and they're hoping the community will chip in to help St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Vanessa Marino started a small winter boot drive three years ago as a way to teach...
Morgan Wallen Announces Concert Close to Buffalo, New York
Morgan Wallen has just announced a major tour and he is coming close to Buffalo, New York! Wallen will be bringing his One Night At A Time World Tour to Ontario, only about 2 hours away with Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman next year. Wallen, Ernest, and Zimmerman will take over...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
wbfo.org
New York's first limpkin spotted in Niagara County ; local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade in photos
Despite bitter cold temperatures, myriad residents and visitors lined Center Street Sunday evening to watch the second annual Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade. The roughly 60-minute event featured colorful floats, dancers, first responders and local leaders doing their part to make the season, well, brighter. Prior to the Lewiston Christmas Walks...
