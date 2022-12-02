Read full article on original website
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
norwoodnews.org
Assemblywoman Fahy Issues Statement on Lawsuit Challenging New York’s Gun Reform Package
Assembly Member Patricia Fahy (A.D. 109) released a statement on Friday, Dec. 2, following news that a lawsuit has been filed, challenging a New York State law, requiring social media networks to provide and maintain mechanisms for reporting hateful conduct on their platforms and to disclose how they respond to such reports.
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in December 2022. For residents of...
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
New law helps protect patients with medical debt
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to protect patients facing high medical bills that lead to garnished wages or liens against the patient’s property, according to a press release from the governor’s office. “No one should face the threat of losing their home or falling into further debt after seeking medical care,” […]
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These Residents
New York Governor Kathy Hochul supports migrantsPhoto byTwitter. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new grants to assist migrants mainly in New York City. Many of the migrants arrived in part due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused them as they crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
Proposed New York toll rate increase faces pushback
If passed, E-Zpass holders would see a 5% increase starting in 2024. Toll by Mail rates would go up 75%.
NY Health Commish Mary Bassett suddenly quits working for Kathy Hochul
New York state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett unexpectedly announced Friday she will leave her job after just over one year running the state responses to COVID-19 and monkeypox under Gov. Kathy Hochul. “I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full four-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul,” Bassett said Friday about her decision to bolt by the end of the month. The timing of her departure contrasts with the six-year tenure of her predecessor, Dr. Howard Zucker, as well as Bassett’s own four years leading the New...
New York Inspector General Finds Significant Racial Disparities In State Prisons
A new report from the New York Inspector General has revealed that minority prisoners are often treated differently than White prisoners in the state's prisons. The report, released on Thursday, Dec. 1, and titled "Racial Disparities in the Administration of Discipline in New York State Prison…
New York State Department of Health Commissioner announces resignation
New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett announced she has submitted her resignation effective January 1, 2023.
WKTV
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
Top 9 Deadliest Prisons With The Most Deaths In New York State
The New York State Department of Corrections released a report of how many incarcerated individuals have died in its facilities for the year. Over the past ten years, there have been a total of 1,360 inmate deaths at state-run facilities. These deaths include all facilities - maximum, medium, and minimum security prisons, as well as Regional Medical Units.
Minimum Wage Workers In New York State Will Get Raise This Month
This month, many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's unbelievable that 21 states still have the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming expect working people to survive off just over $7 per hour.
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
New York State To Provide Free Legal Services To Newly Arrived Immigrants
Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, November 30, 2022, that immigrants who arrived in New York State this year will receive free legal aid. New York has launched three legal service grants that will help the thousands of immigrants who have arrived in New York City this year. The New York...
Western New York’s Most Wanted For December
DESMIN JOHNSON - Johnson is wanted in connection with possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. ROBERT GLANOWSKI - Glanowski is wanted by the New York State Parole board. He is on parole for 1st-degree rape. DERRICK HARRIS - Harris is wanted by the New York...
New York: Who’s Receiving $1,200 in Property Tax Rebate?
You should be aware, if you live in New York, that up to $1,050 in property tax rebates have begun to be given to about 3 million homes in the state. In New York City, households received a return of $425 on average. You must fulfill the requirements listed below...
