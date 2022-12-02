New York state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett unexpectedly announced Friday she will leave her job after just over one year running the state responses to COVID-19 and monkeypox under Gov. Kathy Hochul. “I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full four-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul,” Bassett said Friday about her decision to bolt by the end of the month. The timing of her departure contrasts with the six-year tenure of her predecessor, Dr. Howard Zucker, as well as Bassett’s own four years leading the New...

