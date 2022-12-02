ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales

On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”

It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
New law helps protect patients with medical debt

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to protect patients facing high medical bills that lead to garnished wages or liens against the patient’s property, according to a press release from the governor’s office. “No one should face the threat of losing their home or falling into further debt after seeking medical care,” […]
NY Health Commish Mary Bassett suddenly quits working for Kathy Hochul

New York state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett unexpectedly announced Friday she will leave her job after just over one year running the state responses to COVID-19 and monkeypox under Gov. Kathy Hochul. “I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full four-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul,” Bassett said Friday about her decision to bolt by the end of the month. The timing of her departure contrasts with the six-year tenure of her predecessor, Dr. Howard Zucker, as well as Bassett’s own four years leading the New...
New NY laws take effect

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
Top 9 Deadliest Prisons With The Most Deaths In New York State

The New York State Department of Corrections released a report of how many incarcerated individuals have died in its facilities for the year. Over the past ten years, there have been a total of 1,360 inmate deaths at state-run facilities. These deaths include all facilities - maximum, medium, and minimum security prisons, as well as Regional Medical Units.
Minimum Wage Workers In New York State Will Get Raise This Month

This month, many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's unbelievable that 21 states still have the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming expect working people to survive off just over $7 per hour.
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer

New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
Western New York’s Most Wanted For December

DESMIN JOHNSON - Johnson is wanted in connection with possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. ROBERT GLANOWSKI - Glanowski is wanted by the New York State Parole board. He is on parole for 1st-degree rape. DERRICK HARRIS - Harris is wanted by the New York...
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

