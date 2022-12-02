Read full article on original website
British producers urge shoppers not to buy frozen turkeys for Christmas
British producers have urged shoppers not to buy frozen turkeys amid fears that bird flu concerns could impact sales of the festive staple.It comes after consumers have been warned of a “big, big shortage” of British free range turkeys this Christmas with half already dead due to bird flu.Half of the free range turkeys produced for Christmas in the UK have already been killed in the bird flu epidemic, British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths told the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee last week.Mr Griffiths said: “The usual amount of free range birds grown for Christmas is around...
BBC
Tesco shoppers switching from fresh to frozen food
Households are switching from buying fresh food to cheaper frozen goods as the cost of living bites into budgets, the boss of Tesco has said. Ken Murphy, chief executive of the UK's largest supermarket, said some shoppers were also swapping pricier red meat for cheaper white protein to save money.
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi and Lidl recall ice lollies and cheese with 'do not eat' warning
Aldi and Lidl have issued food recalls amid safety concerns. Aldi has told people who have bought Gianni's Milk Chocolate Lollies in some Midlands stores incorrect packaging means some contain almonds which could be serious for anyone with a nut allergy. Lidl, meanwhile, has issued a safety warning over its...
Free range eggs could run out in March as farmers forced to keep birds indoors, MP warns
Britain could run out of free-range eggs by March as the poultry industry battles its way through the worst avian flu on record, an MP warned. On 7 November, the government ordered all birds in England and Wales to be kept indoors and told farmers to follow stringent biosecurity measures to protect the animals from the disease.The 16-week grace period where eggs can still be claimed to be free range, even if they are kept inside, will expire on 27 February. From this day, free-range egg sellers will then have to label their eggs as barn eggs. Cat Smith,...
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
King Charles grants himself important title formerly held by Prince Philip
King Charles' new title wasn't held by the Queen - so what does this unprecedented move mean for the centuries-old title?
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
UK new car sales rise as industry leaders say recovery ‘within grasp’
Sales of new cars in the UK have grown for the fourth month running, with purely electric vehicles accounting for a fifth of the total. In the best November for the industry since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, almost 143,000 new vehicles were registered. Sales for the month were...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Best of Kylian Mbappe for France against Poland
Watch the best of Kylian Mbappe's "explosive" performance as France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. MATCH REPORT: Giroud and Mbappe fire France into quarter-finals. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Keir Starmer agrees with Leave voters’ ‘basic case’ for Brexit despite backing Remain
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he agreed with the “basic case” made by many Leave supporters during the 2016 Brexit referendum.Sir Keir said he understood the desire for more “control” from those who wanted the UK to quit the EU, despite his own backing for the Remain campaign. “During the Brexit referendum I argued for Remain. But I couldn’t disagree with the basic case that many leave voters made to me,” the Labour leader said in a speech on constitutional reform on Monday.Sir Keir added: “They wanted more control over their lives, they wanted more control over...
BBC
Coffin factory workers start week-long strike
Staff at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory are taking further strike action. The Unite union said about 50 workers at the Co-op factory in Glasgow will walk out for a week from Monday until Sunday 11 December. This is the third month of strike action at the factory...
Cost of traditional Christmas dinner food ‘rises three times faster than wages’
TUC data shows 18% increase on staples over year, while category including cranberry sauce is up 33%
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
World Cup: Reaction to England's 3-0 win & looking ahead to France match
It's fast approaching 3pm in Qatar and England's players are about to step out into the heat to train. Driving this live text to a close is my colleague Lorraine McKenna. England v France (19:00 GMT, Sat) We hear a lot about the England player’s preparation for penalties during a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Chocolate Santas from every supermarket put to the test - which is the tastiest?
A chocolate Santa can be a perfect stocking filler - or a nice little pre-Christmas treat. But with so many varieties available, which should you go for?. With most supermarkets having their own versions now, there are some very good cheaper options out there. So chocolate lovers from the Manchester Evening News got together to put a range of them to the test.
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud is underrated - Pochettino, Giroud, George & Lineker
Laura Georges, Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Mauricio Pochettino say Olivier Giroud is an "underrated" player after he becomes France's leading goalscorer with his 52 international strike against Poland at the World Cup. FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup LIVE: France v Poland. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC...
BBC
Bristol surfing lake The Wave to become carbon neutral
Work is set to start on a solar and energy storage array at artificial surfing lake The Wave. The solar installation will produce more energy than The Wave, near Bristol, uses every year, making it carbon neutral. It is due to be completed and start generating energy from June. In...
