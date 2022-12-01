Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Has Been a Dangerous Year For the LGBTQ+ Community. Here's How We Can All Help.
In many ways, this year has been remarkably grim for the LGBTQ+ community. State lawmakers have introduced more anti-trans bills than ever before; hate crimes are on the rise; and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has been normalized in political debates. And after a gunman killed five and injured dozens more at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, CO, on Nov. 19, the community has been reeling, stricken even harder with grief.
United Methodist Church body elects openly gay bishop in violation of its rules: 'Inmates running the asylum'
The Western Jurisdiction of the United Methodist Church promoted an openly gay clergyman to the rank of bishop in defiance of their rules prohibiting the ordination of "practicing homosexuals."
Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage
The church has done aggressive political organizing against same-sex unions and still views marriage as between a man and a woman within the Mormon faith.
Transgender Colorado lawmaker calls out Lauren Boebert for “demonizing LGBT people” after shooting
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Colorado's first transgender lawmaker demanded controversial GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert stop smearing the LGBTQ+ community after the fatal shooting at Club Q that left five dead and 25 wounded.
Wisconsin children's hospital defends hire of transgender activist as chaplain
Transgender activist Kate Newendorp, whose Twitter bio says she dreams of a "time where God isn’t referred to with male pronouns," was hired at Children's Wisconsin as a chaplain.
Biden's Non-Binary Nuclear Official Spotted At LGBTQ Student Activism Conference On The SAME Weekend As Luggage Stealing Fiasco
President Biden's non-binary nuclear official was spotted at an LGBTQ student activism event on the very same weekend they allegedly stole another person's luggage, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Sam Brinton, who serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, could be seen smiling from ear to ear in a newly revealed photo while posing alongside event coordinators at the Out for Undergrad Engineering Conference.Daily Mail published the never-before-seen photo of Brinton at the conference.Brinton is accused of grabbing a suitcase from the baggage carousel not belonging to them at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on September...
How the ‘War for Talent’ Is Increasing Inequality Among Women Workers
The hot labor market and the pandemic have led employers to offer better perks, including generous care policies. But that's only one part of the story.
Boebert on Congress, LGBTQ comments, red flag law
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert joined Colorado Point of View this week for a wide-ranging exclusive interview on her priorities for the next Congress, her past LGBTQ comments and the state's red flag law.
