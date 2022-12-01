ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 Has Been a Dangerous Year For the LGBTQ+ Community. Here's How We Can All Help.

In many ways, this year has been remarkably grim for the LGBTQ+ community. State lawmakers have introduced more anti-trans bills than ever before; hate crimes are on the rise; and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has been normalized in political debates. And after a gunman killed five and injured dozens more at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, CO, on Nov. 19, the community has been reeling, stricken even harder with grief.
RadarOnline

Biden's Non-Binary Nuclear Official Spotted At LGBTQ Student Activism Conference On The SAME Weekend As Luggage Stealing Fiasco

President Biden's non-binary nuclear official was spotted at an LGBTQ student activism event on the very same weekend they allegedly stole another person's luggage, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Sam Brinton, who serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, could be seen smiling from ear to ear in a newly revealed photo while posing alongside event coordinators at the Out for Undergrad Engineering Conference.Daily Mail published the never-before-seen photo of Brinton at the conference.Brinton is accused of grabbing a suitcase from the baggage carousel not belonging to them at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on September...

