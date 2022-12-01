Read full article on original website
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Former USMNT Goalkeeper Tim Howard Says 'An Upset Could Be in the Cards' for the U.S. in World Cup Match
“I like how young and hungry they are,” the former Manchester United and Everton player said of the U.S. squad After playing in two World Cups — and setting a World Cup record for most saves in a single match (15) in 2014 — Tim Howard possesses unparalleled insight into the biggest soccer tournament in the world. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Howard talks about the 2022 tournament, the USMNT's matches so far, and what we can expect from the team on Saturday when they take on...
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Senegal reaction as Raheem Sterling leaves camp to return to UK
England swept Senegal aside in the Qatar World Cup last 16 to set up a quarter-final against France next Saturday.Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Sakascored the goals for the Three Lions, but now Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus, the current champions, pose an entirely different challenge to Gareth Southgate’s men. Mbappe hit a double, while Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top scorer in the 3-1 victory over Poland. It was not all good news for England though, as Raheem Sterling opted to head home for a family matter, leaving his future involvement in Qatar in doubt. Follow all the reaction from England vs Senegal and build-up : Read More England stroll into World Cup quarter-finals on night where previous sides may have buckledThe future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassRaheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home
Youth soccer fans enjoy World Cup watch party
HOLMEN (WKBT) – Youth soccer fans gathered in Holmen to cheer on the United States in the World Cup. The Holmen Youth Soccer Association organized the watch party, giving their young players a chance to watch the pros take on the Netherlands. The association president says watching the World Cup allows players to learn more about a sport they love....
Gay soccer team works to make safe space for players amid backlash to Qatar World Cup
NBC's Steven Romo spoke to the members of America's first all-gay soccer team, the New York Ramblers, about their passion for the sport and efforts to make a safe for players. This comes as activists have criticized FIFA's choice to hold the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relations are illegal.Dec. 2, 2022.
Dutch soccer influenced USMNT because of coach Gregg Berhalter's time in Netherlands | Opinion
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter played professionally in the Netherlands for six seasons. Now his team will face the Dutch on Saturday at the World Cup.
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Luka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored two quickfire goals to stun Spain and finish as...
American soccer success in men's World Cup remains a dream
American men's soccer success on the world stage remains a dream
Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
The World Cup has become a political lightning rod in Qatar
U.S. men's success in the World Cup brings a windfall to the women's team
The success of the men's squad in Qatar will bring players on the women's team more money than they were rewarded for winning the 2019 tournament.
CBS News
USWNT cashing in on men's team reaching knockout stage of World Cup
(CNN) -- The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) earned more money from its male equivalent reaching the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar than it did from winning its own tournaments in 2015 and 2019. As a result of the equal pay agreement forged earlier...
Matthew McConaughey Surprises USA Soccer Fans with World Cup Tickets
A few United States soccer fans will be attending Saturday’s game against The Netherlands, courtesy of Matthew McConaughey. The Hollywood star surprised a trio of fans who are already in Qatar supporting the team. Three United States soccer fans were representing the Austin FC colors while attending the World...
Pelé says he's 'strong' and 'with a lot of hope' in social media update
Brazilian soccer great Pelé says he's "strong" and has "a lot of hope" as he continues his treatment for colon cancer.
