Remains of NJ teen missing for 50 years have finally been ID’d
Authorities have announced the identification of the remains belonging to a 16-year-old girl from North Jersey who vanished a day after Easter 50 years ago. Still unresolved in the cold case, however, is the cause of death. Following the April 1972 disappearance of Nancy Carol Fitzgerald, of Bloomfield, skeletal remains...
Route 1 red light crash: Truck hits car with dad and sons in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck that police say blew through a red light on Route 1 was struck by a car injuring a father and his two teenage sons Wednesday night. South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said trucker Rusian Naumyk, 49, from New York was headed northbound when he went through the light at Route 522 and was struck by a westbound Honda Accord around 10:30 p.m.
These Are The Top 5 Least Expensive Towns To Raise A Family In New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to raise a family. Our taxes alone are equal to what some people pay for their mortgages. That makes looking into this more important than ever. Where do you get the most for your money in New Jersey?. Research was done...
Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party
CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party. The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops
The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
Mercy Center in Asbury Park, NJ is changing lives in this Monmouth County, NJ community and beyond
At any point in our lives, we can use some help and guidance on our journey through life. One organization based in Asbury Park, Mercy Center, is doing just that and more through education, food bank services, social needs and various other programs serving those in Monmouth County and even beyond.
NJ could add teeth to law against spitting on or biting cops
A growing number of law enforcement officers in New Jersey are being spit on, bitten and assaulted but a plan is moving forward to curb this behavior. State Sen. Linda Greenstein, D-Mercer has introduced a measure, S3093, that would toughen punishments for people who attack state troopers and police officers.
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
How the New Car Lemon Law works in New Jersey
Some vehicles just weren't meant to work. But do you have the patience to put in your own work to get reimbursed?. New Jersey's Lemon Law is considered to be among the best in the country. One can only benefit, though, by actually knowing the rules. Am I eligible for...
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
Shortage of quality Santas continues to impact New Jersey
There isn't enough jolly to go around. As New Jersey enjoys its first holiday season in three years that's not overshadowed by COVID-19, demand for appearances by Santa Claus is way up. But the roster of quality Santas hasn't yet bounced back from the pandemic. New Jersey malls and other...
The Real ID Deadline Changed New Jersey, Be Prepared
I've been dragging my feet on it, when I went to the NJ-MVC over the summer to get my Jersey plates and registration I was one document short of getting a real ID. Between that, and the fact that I don't want to go to the NJ-MVC anymore than I have to, I still haven't gotten my real ID.
NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended
Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It's on that date...
NJ study links rental costs to labor-delivery complications
The odds of severe labor and delivery complications are greater for mothers who are burdened by high rental housing costs, according to an analysis of more than 1 million New Jersey births over a decade. A study out of Rutgers, which was published on Nov. 22 in JAMA Network Open,...
Inflation Buster Food Store Is Lowering Prices In New Jersey
It is no secret that COVID has done a number on all of us and we are still feeling the burn financially. Goods and services are way over-inflated so when we figure out a way to save a buck we need to take it. I just posted about the least...
