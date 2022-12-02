Read full article on original website
Murphy to weigh in on messy Trenton, NJ council race
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to move quickly to name five temporary members of the Trenton City Council. Permanent members will not be selected until the city conducts two runoff elections and the results are certified in early February. Without the appointments, no government business can be conducted because there...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Mercy Center in Asbury Park, NJ is changing lives in this Monmouth County, NJ community and beyond
At any point in our lives, we can use some help and guidance on our journey through life. One organization based in Asbury Park, Mercy Center, is doing just that and more through education, food bank services, social needs and various other programs serving those in Monmouth County and even beyond.
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
NJ company could revolutionize EV battery recycling
As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher in New Jersey and across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now comes word a New Jersey...
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant
SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home
BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
The Absolute Craziest Museum In Atlantic City, NJ Is Closing Up Shop
One of the most unique museums along the Atlantic City Boardwalk is set to close its doors by the end of the year. It's a place that some might label a tourist trap, but I don't think that could be further from the truth. It was a cool family-friendly attraction...
Construction Along Route 9 in Toms River Looks Like Business Offices?
Things continue to grow in Ocean County and one of the areas where we see continued construction is along the Route 9 corridor. The section we are looking at in this article is located at 1897 Lakewood Road (Route 9) in Toms River. I recently drove by this area and...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long
WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
