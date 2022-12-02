Read full article on original website
Related
capecoddaily.com
Auto fire extends to residence in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of […] The post Auto fire extends to residence in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
high-profile.com
Dellbrook|JKS Breaks Ground on Banking Center
Plymouth, MA – On Nov. 17, Dellbrook|JKS broke ground alongside The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank (Cape Cod 5) on its new flagship location in West Plymouth. The Cape Cod 5 Banking Center, designed by Smook Architecture & Urban Design, Inc, will operate as a full-service banking facility, as it further expands into the region.
capecod.com
Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes
“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
capecoddaily.com
Firefighters battle mulch fire in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Firefighters battled a large mulch fire in Falmouth Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to Blacksmith Farms at 716 Blacksmith Shop Road shortly after noon. Two engines remained on scene for an extended time wetting down the pile. Falmouth Police reported that Blacksmith Shop Road was closed in the area and for motorists to […] The post Firefighters battle mulch fire in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Falmouth Considers Best Use Of Opioid Settlement Funds
FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials gave an update on potential plans for using money from recent opioid lawsuit settlements to help the community. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson Staub said Falmouth has started to see funds from class action lawsuits the town and the state were involved with. “The amount of funding to be received is […] The post Falmouth Considers Best Use Of Opioid Settlement Funds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police identify pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday. The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth. Willis’s wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark. The couple were […]
nbcboston.com
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
vineyardgazette.com
State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations
As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
capecoddaily.com
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
capecod.com
Hyannis Roadwork Continues Friday
HYANNIS – Traffic will be alternating along one lane Friday at the intersection between West Main Street and Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis. From 7 am to 3:30 pm, contractors will be performing soil boring in preparation for intersection improvements next year, which will include new traffic signals. Barnstable...
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen
"If he happens to be found, we will take him back no questions asked."Photo by(Plymouth Downtown Waterfront District / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With Christmas only 19 days away, I'm sad to announce that the Grinch has visited the quaint seaside New England town of Plymouth. On Sunday, December 4th, the Plymouth Downtown Waterfront Distract made an official statement via Facebook that the community's "beloved Frosty the Snowman has gone missing from the Light The Nights Trail."
codebluehmhs.org
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA
November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio
WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.
2 Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes At Cape Cod Airpark: Report
Two people are seriously injured after a small plane crashed on Cape Cod, Boston25 reports. The crash happened at Falmouth Airpark on Airpark Drive in East Falmouth on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 2, the outlet said citing Falmouth Fire. Daily Voice has reached out to Falmouth Fire for more...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Comments / 0