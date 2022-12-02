Read full article on original website
Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple
The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
capecoddaily.com
Cape and Islands United Way Receives Fuel Assistance Grant
HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands United Way has received a $250,000 grant from National Grid to help offset winter heating costs. The utilities company charitable foundation provided the United Way with the initial grant for local nonprofits that help residents through fuel assistance programs. “Our nonprofit partners are working hard to provide fuel assistance […] The post Cape and Islands United Way Receives Fuel Assistance Grant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A condo in West Yarmouth that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $851,528, $508 per square foot.
capecod.com
Healey Names Cape Cod Officials to Transition Committees
HYANNIS – Four local officials have been selected by Governor-elect Maura Healey to help with transitional efforts for her new administration. Tom Cahir, Paul Niedzwiecki, Dorothy Savarese, and Dan Wolf were appointed to serve on different transition policy committees for Healey. All four officials serve on the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative.
vineyardgazette.com
State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations
As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 70 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,241-square-foot home on Blueberry Lane in Harwich that sold for $710,000.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘We don’t have years to wait’
At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
fallriverreporter.com
Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison
BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
One-time payment coming to individuals in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Need some cash for the holidays? Well, here is some great news as some money is coming your way right now during this time of inflation and rising prices.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Mass. 2022 midterm: Why did the poorest communities have a low voter turnout?
A little over half of Massachusetts residents voted in the 2022 midterm election, but in the state’s poorest municipalities voter turnout was well below the state average. In cities with high poverty rates like Lynn, New Bedford and Lawrence, no more than 35% of voters cast their vote in the midterm election. Meanwhile, in wealthy communities like Eastham, Carlisle and Mount Washington over 70% of registered voters turned out to the polls.
