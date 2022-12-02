ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
75th Annual Toys for Tots Still Accepting Donations, Applications

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is still time to register to get some help from an annual holiday program. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and the Valhalla Detachment of the Department of Minnesota Marine Corps League have teamed up once again for the annual Toys for Tots drive.
Metro Bus – Jolly Trolley Announces 12th Annual Food Drive Dates

Each year, with the exception of the last couple, due to the pandemic, Metro Bus runs a food drive with the "Jolly Trolley". To be more specific, the food drive did still happen during the pandemic, just in a different fashion. This year, they are back to somewhat pre-pandemic normalcy. Just on a bit smaller scale.
Comic & Toy Show Coming To St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall In April

Make sure your favorite superhero costume is ready! A "Comic and Toy Show" is coming to St. Cloud's Crossroads Mall on April 15th and 16th. The event will be hosted by Quad Con and Granite City Comics & Games with admission free. The show will happen during normal mall hours.
Downtown Alliance Hosting Christmas Themed Event in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Experience some holiday season fun in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Downtown Alliance is hosting an exciting lineup of family-friendly events for you to enjoy this Saturday. The Downtown Cocoa Crawl will take you on a journey through multiple downtown St. Cloud businesses for...
Have You Fallen For The $8,000 ‘Casey’s Pizza’ Scam in Minnesota?

This morning, I received some notifications on my phone that I had messages on my FB account. I visited my Facebook Messenger, and a really good friend of mine, who KNOWS that my son absolutely LOVES Casey's Pizza, sent me an invite from Casey's General Store for their 'Casey's' Celebration Gifts.'
The Winner Of Central Minnesota’s Dream Getaway 66 Is…

Scott Winter! Scott was the lucky name drawn for Dream Getaway 66, and he told us he has been playing all 65 previous Dream Getaway contests and he was so happy that he finally won!. It's not clear where Scott will be heading with his winnings, but we are pretty...
New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape

I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!

'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
Are These the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota?

I personally love the feel of a small town at Christmas time They are usually so cozy feeling, everyone is friendly, and shopping for cute things for your friends and family can be fun. Or maybe I'm just thinking of something from the Hallmark Channel or a Norman Rockwell painting.
Salvation Army-St. Cloud Making Progress Toward Goal

The "red" kettles from the Salvation Army are visible this time of year throughout Central Minnesota. Major Mike Parker from the St. Cloud Salvation Army joined me on WJON. He says they are about a quarter toward their financial goal for the season. He says the kettle goal is $200,000 and they just went over $50,000.
Get Discounted Gift Cards This Weekend at Minnesota Based Target

Just in time for holiday shopping, Target is beginning their annual 10% off gift card purchase through this weekend. I know that some people think that giving a gift card as a gift to someone is copping out on an actual gift. Like you didn't care enough to put some thought into the gift, so you just got a gift card. Personally I love getting gift cards. You can pick out your own gift, and there is no issue with having to return something and having the possibility of having the gift giver get hurt feelings. It's really a win-win, but I do see how in some situations it could be taken as a "cop out".
What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?

This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year

If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
Men’s Clothing Store Opens in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new men's clothing store has opened in downtown St. Cloud. Miley's Menswear is at 824 West St. Germain Street. The owners are Jared and Taylor Miley. As you walk in the door they have jeans, belts, casual wear, sweaters, and sport shirts. The back...
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!

Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
Minnesota Couple Gets Engaged on Upper Red Lake Ice Crack

Only in Minnesota. We all have heard about the huge ice crack that happened on Upper Red Lake on Monday that resulted in over 100 people that needed to be rescued. In that crowd was a newly engaged couple, so new that they had literally just gotten engaged on the drifting ice.
Beaver Island Beer No Longer Being Sold in Stores or Restaurants

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You will no longer be able to find your favorite Beaver Island beer at your local liquor store starting next month. Beaver Island Brewing Company says beginning January 1st, their beers will no longer be sold in liquor stores or served at bars and restaurants.
