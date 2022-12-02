Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Oil Falls as OPEC+ Locks in Production and Europe Imposes Price Cap
WTI crude oil closed 3.8% lower on Monday as it settled at $76.93 as OPEC+ have locked in their production levels, and G7 nations have imposed a price cap on Russian oil. On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of producers led by Russia (OPEC+) decided to lock in their production levels at 2 million barrels of oil per day – the same production level that had been decided back in October after a production cut.
tipranks.com
Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar
Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind.
tipranks.com
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Suddenly, everyone has forgotten about climate crises and tracking their ESG goals, as demand for coal has skyrocketed. Alliance Resource Partners appears well-positioned to keep printing cash, with disruption in the energy markets likely to persist. Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over...
tipranks.com
Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound
Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even...
tipranks.com
Pinterest Stock (NASDAQ:PINS): Lackluster ARPU Growth Kills Profit Hopes
Pinterest’s potential to generate sustainable profits is based on the premise of growing its average revenue per user (ARPU) rapidly. Not only has ARPU growth lagged, but expenses have skyrocketed, killing investors’ hopes for profits in the near term. Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) is kind of special among its...
tipranks.com
Could Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) be the Next FTX?
Following the FTX fiasco, investors have grown nervous regarding Coinbase’s prospects. While the company’s practices paint a much more responsible picture, the stock’s investment case remains utterly speculative. Following the scandal and bankruptcy surrounding the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the whole crypto economy has once again found...
tipranks.com
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Plans €1.2B Investment in Belgium; Production to Expand
Pfizer is investing €1.2 billion to expand the production capabilities at its Puurs factory in Belgium. Over the next three years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is planning to invest about €1.2 billion in its Puurs manufacturing facility to boost production capacity, cold storage options, and packaging processes. The expansion is expected to create about 250 additional jobs at the site.
tipranks.com
Beyond Meat Stock (NASDAQ:BYND): Use Rallies as a Selling Opportunity
Although Beyond Meat certainly wins in the narrative department, the harsh reality is that the underlying products are overpriced relative to their animal-based counterparts. By most measures, plant-based food manufacturer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is on life support. Financially, BYND stock presents a case as a possible value trap. Technically, shares have hemorrhaged a worrying magnitude of equity value. Fundamentally, its economies of scale remain hopelessly out of touch with business realities. Yet speculators occasionally bid up the security, presenting opportunities for everyone else to sell into strength.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Stocks Under $5 That Are Worth Looking Into
Smart investing involves taking the long view. As Warren Buffett has famously said, “If you’re not willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” The best way to realize gains in the stock market: get in, and stay in. Patience is a virtue, and compound interest is your friend.
tipranks.com
Follow the Top Investors With TipRanks’ Expert Center
How to make smart investment decisions with Tipranks Expert Center Tool. TipRanks’ Expert Center platform offers information from Wall Street analysts, hedge funds, private investors, financial bloggers, industry insiders, and investment advisors. TipRanks is the only website that ranks experts according to their prior achievements. In fact, our Expert Center gives you more research power than the biggest banks in the world!
tipranks.com
Tigress Looks for Big Upside from Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) caught some upward momentum in today’s trading session. The company got new coverage from Tigress, which suggested some substantial new upside potential. Tigress’ Ivan Feinseth initiated coverage on Mobileye Global with a Buy rating and a price target of $44. That represents a potential upside of...
tipranks.com
3 Events That Will Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 5-9
Prepare for the week ahead by marking these three economic events to watch. You can find all the week’s economic events on TipRanks’ Economic Calendar. Initial Jobless Claims – Thursday, December 8. Although this report is released every week, it’s important to watch now, as we lead up to the Fed’s December 14 meeting where they will discuss interest rate hikes. This report tells us how many people are out of work now, and the Fed will be less likely to raise interest rates if unemployment numbers are up.
tipranks.com
ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) Stock Trending Higher on Powerful Insider Buy
One of ModivCare’s directors, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, purchased shares worth $6.9 million. Generally, tracking insiders’ transactions may provide useful insights to retail investors. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, a director at ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV), purchased 90,743 shares of the company in multiple transactions on December 1 and December 2,...
tipranks.com
TotalEnergies Continues to Ride on Elevated Investor Interest
Shares of oil and gas company TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) continue to see elevated investor interest from a host of key developments. Total has agreed to provide over 800,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel to Air France-KLM for a time span of 10 years. The move will help reduce carbon emissions by about 80% for the latter.
tipranks.com
Nexo is Exiting the U.S. amid ‘Impossible’ Environment
Crypto lender Nexo is putting a stopper to its products and services in the U.S. over the next months. Further, it is immediately stopping access to its earn Interest offering in eight states and no longer taking on new customers for the offering. The development comes after Nexo’s discussions with...
tipranks.com
Sumo Logic Soars on Q3 Showing
Shares of software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provider Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are soaring higher today on the back of its third-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 27.3% year-over-year to $78.95 million, outpacing estimates by nearly $4.75 million. Net loss per share at $0.04 too, came in narrower than estimates by $0.11. Impressively, SUMO’s annual...
tipranks.com
Saudi Crown Prince Could Be Interested in CS Spin-Off
Shares of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) were up in pre-market trading on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a U.S. private equity firm could be considering an investment of $1 billion or more in the investment bank. The Saudi Crown Prince...
tipranks.com
Tesla’s China Sales Reach a Record High, Plans to Cut Production
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sold a record monthly high of 100,291 vehicles in China in the month of November, a jump of 89.7% year-over-year and an increase of 39.8% from the month of October, according to CnEV Post. Between the period of January to November, Tesla sold 655,069 vehicles in China,...
tipranks.com
BABA Leads Chinese Stocks Higher as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
Major Chinese names are seeing sharp gains today as the country slowly moves away from strict COVID-19 restrictions after witnessing multiple protests. Commuters in Shenzhen and Beijing will not have to take COVID-19 tests anymore to avail public transportation. At the same time, the country continues to see new COVID-19 cases hovering about the 30,000 mark.
tipranks.com
Novo’s (NYSE:NVO) Wegovy is Boosting Stock Price by Reducing Weight
Novo Nordisk is unable to meet the huge demand for its anti-obesity drug, Wegovy, due to supply issues and softer expectations by the management. The stock is surging on the growing demand for the drug. Shares of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) (GB:0QIU) have been trending up lately...
Comments / 0