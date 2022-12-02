Read full article on original website
SkySports
Hero World Challenge: Viktor Hovland hits 10 birdies to extend lead over Scottie Scheffler heading into final round
Hovland sits on 13 under after 54 holes as he vies to repeat as champion of the event, with Scottie Scheffler within striking range at 10 under after his six-under 66. Cameron Young (third-round 68) and Justin Thomas (66) are five shots back at eight under. Hovland has led or...
SkySports
Adrian Meronk overhauls Adam Scott to win Australian Open as Ashleigh Buhai takes women's crown
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai won the women's component of the inaugural dual gender event by a stroke from Shin Jiyai, the South Korean missing a five-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. With the title sewn up early on the men's side, Meronk drained a 40-foot eagle putt...
SkySports
Greg Norman pays 'zero attention' to Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods and insists he's staying as LIV CEO
As the acrimonious spat between the two tours heats up, Norman said Saturday he pays no attention to anything Woods and McIlroy say. Earlier this week, Woods said Norman "has to go," the same sentiment McIlroy offered last month. "I pay zero attention to McIlroy and Woods, right?" Norman told...
SkySports
DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence sets clubhouse target at storm-hit South African Open Championship
Lawrence - a two-time winner on the DP World Tour last season - birdied four of his last five holes to card a five-under 67 at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, moving him top of the leaderboard ahead of compatriot Ockie Strydom. Beginning on the back nine, Lawrence carded...
SkySports
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting returns to commentary duties after health scare
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has eased any health fears after a heart scare. The 47-year-old was taken to hospital in Perth after feeling unwell while working as a television pundit during the Test match against the West Indies on Friday. Ponting had been commentating for Channel 7 during the...
SkySports
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
SkySports
Welsh National Trial live on Sky Sports Racing: Matt Chapman picks out his five to follow at Chepstow
Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman tipped up six winners out of seven on his last visit to Wales and returns with five to follow from Chepstow on Saturday... For some, Tingle Creek day at Sandown on Saturday will take centre stage, but I am heading to Chepstow for Sky Sports Racing and I have to tell you it promises to be an absolute belter of a card.
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion still targeting Formula 1 after joining Andretti in Indy NXT
It was confirmed last week that Britain's Chadwick will become the first woman in 13 years to compete full-time in the American racing series, which is the chief support event to the IndyCar Series. The 24-year-old is joining a team with another famous motorsport name in Andretti Autosport, but insists...
SkySports
Royal Bond Novice Hurdle: Marine Nationale denies Irish Point in thrilling finish at Fairyhouse
Marine Nationale came with a late rattle to land the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The Barry Connell-trained five-year-old headed into the contest unbeaten and took the step up to Grade One-level with aplomb under a cool ride from Michael O'Sullivan, who celebrated his first Grade One victory.
