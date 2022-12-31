ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Inspector General Finds Significant Racial Disparities In State Prisons

By Ben Crnic
 4 days ago

A new report from the New York Inspector General has revealed that minority prisoners are often treated differently than White prisoners in the state's prisons.

The report , released on Thursday, Dec. 1, and titled "Racial Disparities in the Administration of Discipline in New York State Prisons," contains data supporting the fact that minority prisoners were more likely to be issued "misbehavior reports" than White prisoners during the six-year period that was examined.

According to the report, a Black prisoner was nearly 22 percent more likely to be issued a misbehavior report than a White prisoner, while a Hispanic prisoner was 12 percent more likely.

Additionally, prisoners categorized as "Other" were nine percent more likely to be issued a misbehavior report, the report said.

The findings also revealed that of Department of Corrections and Community Supervision employees who issued 50 or more misbehavior reports to prisoners, 226 employees only issued them to non-White prisoners, and 114 employees issued them only to Black or Hispanic prisoners, according to the report.

The racial disparities also increased over time, increasing slightly between 2017 and 2019, and increasing significantly in 2020, when Black and Hispanic prisoners were nearly 38 percent and 29 percent more likely than White prisoners to have been issued a Misbehavior Report, respectively, the report said.

Victor Pate, Co-Director of the #HALTsolitary Campaign, and Jose Saldana, Director of the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, issued a joint statement on the report's findings.

"This report further reveals the state prisons for what they are: a system of rampant and overt racist repression," they said, adding, "The need for action by the executive and legislative authorities is clear."

The report included findings from prisons across the state, including:

  • Bedford Hills, Taconic, and Sing Prisons in Westchester County;
  • Downstate, Fishkill, and Green Haven Prisons in Dutchess County;
  • Coxsackie and Greene Prisons in Greene County;
  • Eastern, Shawangunk, Ulster, and Wallkill Prisons in Ulster County;
  • Woodbourne and Sullivan Prisons in Sullivan County.

Comments / 46

JS1234
30d ago

Don't be fooled!! Nowhere in this article did the data state the race percentages of the overall population. Meaning if the jail has 70% black or Hispanic etc and 30% white then it would stand to reason that the majority gets more tickets!

Reply(1)
8
Gat3sill
30d ago

Well its a whole different world in the prison system if you think racism is dead just spend a few years in prison everything is black and white..... but that's a Convicts mentality just keep them in their

Reply
5
tbenny
30d ago

It’s awful funny how people who never worked in a prison can tell everyone what happens in them and why it happens! It’s just like being out in public. You break the rules, you get in trouble. Guess what happens when you follow the rules - yep you got it, YOU DON’T GET IN TROUBLE!! Imagine that!

Reply(1)
8
