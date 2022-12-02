Read full article on original website
Related
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!
Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (MASHPEE, MA) With the cold weather finally here and holiday cheer in the air, this captivating community event will be sure to warm up every member of the family while they're having fun! You're invited to the first-ever annual Holiday Lights drive-through experience, which is a free, family-friendly festivity hosted by the Cape Cod Children's Museum.
10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen
"If he happens to be found, we will take him back no questions asked."Photo by(Plymouth Downtown Waterfront District / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With Christmas only 19 days away, I'm sad to announce that the Grinch has visited the quaint seaside New England town of Plymouth. On Sunday, December 4th, the Plymouth Downtown Waterfront Distract made an official statement via Facebook that the community's "beloved Frosty the Snowman has gone missing from the Light The Nights Trail."
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive Experience
Photo by(Immersive Nutcracker) (BOSTON, MA) A classic family tradition has been brought to life for the month of December in Boston. A local art space is hosting 'Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle', and you're invited to experience the magic for yourself!
iheart.com
Peabody Couple Will Match Gift Card Sales At North Shore Children's Museum
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One generous Peabody couple will be helping out the North Shore Children's Museum this holiday season. Martha and Chuck Holden will give a matching donation to the museum for every gift card sold that is valued up to $100. The campaign will last up to $10,000 donated.
whdh.com
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
miltonscene.com
The Cookbook Club meeting to take place Dec. 7 at Milton Public Library
The Cookbook Club meeting to take place Dec. 7 at Milton Public Library. The Cookbook Club will hold a meeting on Wednesday, 12/7, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., in the Keys Community Room, although you may alternatively attend via Zoom. Calling all cooks!. This fun club, led by local chef...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of December 4, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
nshoremag.com
North Shore Restaurants Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes
Unless you are spending the Christmas season in Italy, we can’t think of a better place to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes than here on the North Shore. Combine the freshest seafood around with a slate of talented chefs who are devoted to all things local, and it’s a recipe for an indulgent meal. From acclaimed chef-driven menus to a classic Italian feast available to go, read on for the top options this holiday season.
Boston Globe
‘The end of an era’: Readers react to Lindsey’s Family Restaurant closing
The East Wareham eatery closed after 74 years in business. On Nov. 27, Lindsey’s Family Restaurant served its last bowl of seafood bisque and turkey croquettes. Then the messages from customers came pouring in. The beloved eatery, which had been in business for 74 years, permanently closed, citing staffing...
ABC6.com
Modifications to Taunton’s ‘Lights On’ festival due to weather
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Plans for Taunton’s 109th Lights on Festival scheduled for Saturday had to be modified due to inclement weather. The Lighting of the Green will take place at 4:30 p.m. The lights will be turned on at that time, but there will not be an...
Firefighters bring gift of joy and light to Hudson woman
HUDSON – On Saturday, firefighters turned out to bring some holiday cheer to a family grieving the loss of a young husband. Marlborough and Hudson firefighters decorated the home of Meredith Colacchio. Her husband Matt, a Marlboro DPW employee, died of cancer at the age of 32 in July. He and Meredith had recently purchased their first home. "I'm really excited to see what they come up with," said Meredith Colacchio. She remembered her husband as someone who was friends "with just about anyone he came into contact with." "It's great to see that he hasn't been forgotten," she said. Colacchio said she didn't...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital abruptly announces it is closing
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors later this month and the sudden news is leaving some Boston-area pet owners scrambling to find new vets. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three parishes in Providence and North Providence will be merging at the end of December. The merger was approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence. “I commend Father […]
Local business owner relies on quality and community to reopen his doors
DEDHAM, Mass — The past few years have been challenging to say the least for small business owners. Most had to close their doors and then hiring back staff was another hurdle. But a Dedham business owner said his dedication to the community and quality products helped keep his business running.
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
offmetro.com
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
NECN
Beloved Boston Restaurant Eastern Standard Is Set for Return Nearby
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like one of Boston's best-known restaurants is being reborn. According to a Facebook post from the place, Eastern Standard is planning to reopen, moving from its old location within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square to the upcoming Fenway Center development, a life sciences complex that will sit over the Mass. Pike and will help connect Kenmore Square, Audubon Circle, and the Longwood medical area. The post says the following:
Comments / 0