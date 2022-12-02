Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Quantum of the Seas Lifeboat Accident Caught on Video
A scary moment captured on video by a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas shows the moment a lifeboat plunged into the water from height. Thankfully nobody was on board and their were no injuries. Cruise Hive reports that the incident took place Thursday, December 1, during...
Volkswagen CEO Plans To Present Software Roadmap On December 15: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume is likely to present new software plan at a supervisory board meeting on December 15. In the plan, Reuters reported, Blume is likely to put forth his aims to make the automaker's software competitive by the end of the decade. The vision...
ship-technology.com
GTT to design tanks for seven new LNG vessels
All the tanks will be installed with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system designed by GTT. South Korea-based Samsung Heavy Industries (Shi ) has awarded two contracts to Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) for the tank design of seven new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier vessels. The contracts have been...
ship-technology.com
Innovation in personalisation: Leading companies in smart itinerary planners for the travel & tourism industry
The travel & tourism industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by a greater desire from consumers for personalised offerings that heighten the traveller experience. Delivering this requires the collection and effective use of large amounts of personal data, and this has significant cybersecurity implications. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and cloud solutions are all growing in importance. In the last three years alone, there have been over 15,000 patents filed and granted in the travel & tourism industry, according to GlobalData’s report on personalisation in Travel: Smart itinerary planners.
ship-technology.com
VARD presents a zero-carbon range of renewable energy-driven vessels
Ships that can be called fully ‘green’ don’t just use alternative fuels for power but need to be radical redesigns from the hull up. The previous UN Climate Change Conference, COP26 (literally: the ‘Conference of Parties’), took place in Glasgow in early November 2021 as the UK hosted the 26th meeting of signatory nations to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was first agreed on back in 1992.
marinelink.com
Goodchild Marine to Build New Pilot Boat for Portland Port
UK boat builder Goodchild Marine Services Limited said it is to build a new pilot boat for Portland Harbour Authority in Dorset. The Great Yarmouth based company will construct an ORC 121 for Portland Port; part of broader investment the port is making to enable larger cruise ships and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships to berth alongside. Scheduled to enter service in 2025, the vessel will be the third pilot boat of its class in the Southwest, built and supplied by Goodchild Marine in recent years.
CNBC
Manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
ship-technology.com
Leading innovators in reservation system database management for the travel & tourism industry
The travel & tourism industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by a greater desire from consumers for personalised offerings that heighten the traveller experience. Delivering this requires the collection and effective use of large amounts of personal data and this has significant cybersecurity implications. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and cloud solutions are all growing in importance. In the last three years alone, there have been over 15,000 patents filed and granted in the travel & tourism industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Travel: Reservation system database management.
See what merchant mariners eat while spending months at sea on a container ship
During the holidays, meal times are a source of community for merchant mariners who must work through Thanksgiving and New Year's.
Boeing Stock Surges On Report of 787 Dreamliner Order By United Airlines
Boeing (BA) - Get Free Report shares lurched higher Friday following a report that suggested United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report is close to making a deal for dozens of the planemaker's trouble 787 Dreamliner. The Wall Street Journal reported that United could confirm the purchase as early as...
scaffoldmag.com
Case to stop construction sales in China
CNH Industrial, the parent company of Case, has announced that from December 31, 2022, it will cease all sales of construction equipment in China. In the course of 2021, sales of construction equipment in China totalled approximately US$88 million for Case. China is the world’s largest market for construction equipment sales.
constructiontechnology.media
Bidders shortlisted for US$2.5 billion bridge
The Government of Lagos State, Nigeria, has announced the final shortlist of bidders for the Fourth Mainland Bridge project. A consortium consisting of Portuguese contractor Mota-Engil, China Communications (CCCC) and China Road and Bridge, a subsidiary of CCCC, is in the running for the US$2.5 billion public-private partnership project. A...
maritime-executive.com
Video: Liftboat Capsizes and Sinks off Trinidad & Tobago
Authorities in Trinidad & Tobago are mobilizing resources to contain a possible environmental disaster after a supply vessel carrying 900 barrels of diesel fuel capsized and sank in the Gulf of Paria. The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries announced that efforts are underway to deal with the possibility of an oil spill after the Liftboat Daniela which was located in the Heritage Petroleum Company’s North Field capsized and sank on November 30.
