FEMA provides $10 million to New Jersey for Climate Resilience Projects in communities impacted by Hurricane Ida

Pennsylvania seniors create handmade ornaments for the State Capitol Holiday Tree
Visitors to the State Capitol Main Rotunda during the holiday season can check out handmade ornaments hung on the holiday tree that were created by Pennsylvania seniors. Older adults from more than 70 Senior Community Centers in 35 counties across the commonwealth submitted ornaments in response to an annual request by the department. The tree will remain in the rotunda through the first week of January.
