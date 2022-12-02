Rutgers’ football program won’t have any recruits on campus this weekend. Things are quiet, with Rutgers’ football banquet scheduled on Sunday. Coach Greg Schiano was in Florida on Friday, checking in on Rutgers’ Florida commits and any other remaining targets from the Sunshine State. The rest of the staff will bounce around the country, visiting top uncommitted targets to try to convince them to take official visits to Rutgers on Dec. 9.

1 DAY AGO