Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Rutgers
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 63-48 loss on the road at Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for the Hoosiers. Q – On what wasn’t working on offense with the double-teams on Trayce Jackson-Davis…
NJ.com
‘You’re a killer’: Rutgers freshman Derek Simpson has breakout game in electric win over Indiana
Long after his teammates had left the floor and most of the 8,000 fans who made Jersey Mike’s Arena a two-hour living hell for Indiana had exited the building on Saturday, Rutgers guard Derek Simpson stood alongside the Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz to talk about his big night.
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
Daily Targum
No. 19 Rutgers wrestling wins both matches at Garden State Grapple
After a trip to the West Coast, the Rutgers wrestling team returned to New Jersey to win both of its matchups at the Garden State Grapple tournament today. This is the second year in a row the Scarlet Knights (5-1, 0-0) have won both of their matches in the tournament.
Rutgers football recruiting calm before the storm: Can Scarlet Knights pull off a late steal?
Rutgers’ football program won’t have any recruits on campus this weekend. Things are quiet, with Rutgers’ football banquet scheduled on Sunday. Coach Greg Schiano was in Florida on Friday, checking in on Rutgers’ Florida commits and any other remaining targets from the Sunshine State. The rest of the staff will bounce around the country, visiting top uncommitted targets to try to convince them to take official visits to Rutgers on Dec. 9.
Yahoo Sports
Newark boys basketball extends dominant rivalry run against Zanesville
NEWARK — The Newark boys basketball team could only guarantee effort and enthusiasm Saturday, playing less than 24 hours after the first loss of the season. The Wildcats brought plenty of offense and defense, too. Newark used a 19-2 start to cruise past rival Zanesville for a 64-29 victory, emphatically rebounding from a 51-31 loss to reigning Division I state champion Pickerington Central the night before.
1982 Brooklyn College basketball team inducted into Athletic Hall of Fame
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Forty years after their historic run to the NCAA Division 3 Final Four, the 1982 Brooklyn College men’s basketball team was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook has more on the celebrations in the video player.
Toms River North defeats Passaic Tech to win NJ Group 5 state title and complete historic undefeated season
PISCATAWAY -- On Sunday evening at Rutgers University, Toms River North completed one of the most remarkable seasons in Shore Conference football history. With three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Micah Ford, an outstanding defensive performance, and a title-clinching touchdown run by junior running back Josh Moore in the final minutes, Toms River North defeated Passaic Tech, 28-7, to win the inaugural Group 5 state championship at SHI Stadium.
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
thepositivecommunity.com
Pillar College’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast
Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
Central Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Jack Bradley admits he’s a bit old-school when it comes to high school marching bands. While many other high schools are using elaborate on-field props and over-the-top costumes to tell their stories, the Carteret High School co-band director prefers to keep things more traditional.
insidernj.com
‘Authentically the North Star’ – New Jersey Honors Senator Ronald L. Rice
NEWARK – New Jerseyans came here from all corners of the state on Saturday to honor retired state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28) as an uncompromising, often lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Rice stepped down in August after a 36-year career in the state senate. “This...
NBC New York
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield man fatally shot in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Lance Sally Jr., 25, of Bloomfield, according to a Dec. 1 press release from the ECPO. On Nov. 30 at 7:34 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting...
NJ.com
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Saint Peter’s University launches $75 million fundraising campaign
Saint Peter’s University launched a $75 million fundraising campaign Friday evening with goals of funding upgraded facilities, more scholarships and general, annual needs of the campus. The campaign piggybacks off a more private fundraising effort that has secured $70 million over the last six years and is the largest...
rew-online.com
Allure 258 Surges to 75% Leased in East Orange, NJ
Allure 258, the new lifestyle-driven rental building that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood in East Orange, NJ with bold architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
theobserver.com
Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know
Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
