Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. First Alert Weather Forecast - Suntabulous start to November !!!. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT. Suntabulous weather continues for...
cwbradio.com
Mary's Place Expanding to Wisconsin Rapids
Mary’s Place is expanding their supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids. This expansion has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin. With the funding, Mary’s Place has purchased a vacant apartment building at 520 8th Avenue South and Altmann Construction has started renovating the property.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
WSAW
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from the Taylor County Giving Tree are asking for help fulfilling the Christmas wishes and needs of area children. The program connects sponsors with less fortunate children during the holiday season. Hundreds of children receive gifts through the program. If you can help please email taylorcountygivingtree@gmail.com.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — As state lawmakers continue to sit on a multi-billion dollar budget surplus, many local leaders are hopeful that some of that money will come back to them. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the shared revenue formula was a big topic at a recent League of...
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Newsroom blog: What’s coming up for Tuesday, December 6th
It’s going to be a busy day at Wausau City Hall on Tuesday. In addition to an update regarding the possible financing mechanisms for a granular activated carbon filtration system in the city’s new drinking water treatment plant, which were previewed as part of this week’s Mayors Monday with Katie Rosenberg, there will also be a couple of big decisions for the city’s economic development committee.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Parks and Rec Committee Approves Athletic Park Turf Plans
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — More upgrades may be coming to Wausau’s Athletic Park in two years. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee has approved initial plans calling for an AstroTurf infield surface by 2024. City and County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jamie Polley says it’s part of the team’s plans to expand their franchise to include a summer collegiate softball team but will also benefit all users of the facility. “We will have the ability to open [Atheltic Park] a little earlier, depending on the weather,” said Polley. “We could also have more games on it per day and open it up to more of the youth [in the community.]”
Wausau woman accused in fatal overdose sentenced to prison after plea deal
A Wausau woman accused of providing a fatal dose of drugs to a 38-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after reaching a plea deal in four separate cases. Leanna M. Wells, 41, faced a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the man’s death. That charge was dismissed but read into the record at sentencing, as part of the agreement. Charges from a 2021 case of possessing THC, possessing drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer were also dropped. Court records show Wells on Monday was convicted of two drug trafficking charges connected to a case filed in March: manufacturing or delivering heroin and possessing heroin with intent to deliver.
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford, Wis. is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 5, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 5:. A man, 58, from Niagara, Wis., avoided injury following a one-vehicle semi crash on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy responded to the reported crash at 4 a.m. Saturday morning, near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and County Rd. U in the Town of Bradley. The driver of the semi was reportedly unable to stop in time for the stop-arms at a railroad crossing, due to icy road conditions. As a result of the crash, both the semi and stop-arms sustained moderate damage.
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
kz1043.com
Person found dead in Waupaca shed
WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Pointer Update
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP mens hockey team stunned UW-Superior 3-2 in overtime on Saturday at KB Willet Arena. The Pointers scored twice in the final 2:33 of regulation to send the game to OT. Noah Finstrom scored on the power-play with the goal tender pulled as well. Evan Junker tied the game with a wrister from the blue line with 47 seconds remaining.
Comments / 0