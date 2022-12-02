Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
Rutgers women's basketball honors C. Vivian Stringer in loss to No. 4 Ohio State
The Rutgers women’s basketball team was able to keep the score close in an 82-70 loss against Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights (4-6, 0-1) played their first Big Ten matchup of the season on a day honoring and naming the Jersey Mike’s Arena on Livingston campus court after Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer.
Daily Targum
No. 19 Rutgers wrestling wins both matches at Garden State Grapple
After a trip to the West Coast, the Rutgers wrestling team returned to New Jersey to win both of its matchups at the Garden State Grapple tournament today. This is the second year in a row the Scarlet Knights (5-1, 0-0) have won both of their matches in the tournament.
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Rutgers
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 63-48 loss on the road at Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for the Hoosiers. Q – On what wasn’t working on offense with the double-teams on Trayce Jackson-Davis…
Rutgers football recruiting calm before the storm: Can Scarlet Knights pull off a late steal?
Rutgers’ football program won’t have any recruits on campus this weekend. Things are quiet, with Rutgers’ football banquet scheduled on Sunday. Coach Greg Schiano was in Florida on Friday, checking in on Rutgers’ Florida commits and any other remaining targets from the Sunshine State. The rest of the staff will bounce around the country, visiting top uncommitted targets to try to convince them to take official visits to Rutgers on Dec. 9.
VIDEO: Here’s What Miller Kopp Said After Indiana's Loss at Rutgers
Miller Kopp hit five three-pointers and scored 21 points, but the rest of his teammates struggled in a 63-48 loss at Rutgers. Here's what Kopp said afterward, with the full video and transcript.
Toms River North defeats Passaic Tech to win NJ Group 5 state title and complete historic undefeated season
PISCATAWAY -- On Sunday evening at Rutgers University, Toms River North completed one of the most remarkable seasons in Shore Conference football history. With three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Micah Ford, an outstanding defensive performance, and a title-clinching touchdown run by junior running back Josh Moore in the final minutes, Toms River North defeated Passaic Tech, 28-7, to win the inaugural Group 5 state championship at SHI Stadium.
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
thepositivecommunity.com
Pillar College’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast
Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
insidernj.com
‘Authentically the North Star’ – New Jersey Honors Senator Ronald L. Rice
NEWARK – New Jerseyans came here from all corners of the state on Saturday to honor retired state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28) as an uncompromising, often lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Rice stepped down in August after a 36-year career in the state senate. “This...
nje3.org
Led by Montclair coach, NJ nonprofit offers free college counseling to low-income students
New Jersey’s brightest high school seniors don’t always have the same tools as its most affluent when it comes to getting into college. So a local nonprofit, run by a former Princeton University applications reader from Montclair, is trying to help balance the scales a bit. EdMom Scholars...
NBC Philadelphia
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJ
Suffering, depression, starvation, betrayal, mutiny, and the plot to kidnap then assassinate George Washington.Photo byMorristown Minute. Suffering and starvation, betrayal and treason, and the plot to kidnap, then assassinate George Washington in Morristown, NJ.
$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City
A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
Man charged after ‘Green Book’ actor, N.J. restaurateur is found dead
Frank Vallelonga Jr., a former Bergen County restaurant owner who had a role in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” was found dead in the Bronx, the New York Times reports. Vallelonga, 60, was the son of “Sopranos” actor Tony Lip, aka Frank Anthony Vallelonga, and the brother of...
After repeated denials, St. Peter’s Prep sues to demolish 19th century buildings
St. Peter’s Prep is taking legal action against the Jersey City Zoning Board after it ruled the school could not demolish two historic buildings. The school filed a lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on Nov. 30 against the zoning board to overturn its decision that denied the school the ability to demolish the 19th century buildings on York Street, arguing that the decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”
