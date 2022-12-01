ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
2022 College Football Playoff bowl games: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State fill four-team field

After winning their first SEC championship since 2017 on Saturday night, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the pack as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as determined Sunday by the CFP Selection Committee. Georgia, 13-0 for the first time in program history, leads the four-team field as it looks to defend its national title and become the first back-to-back champions of the CFP era.
Destinations, opponents for all 9 B1G bowl teams revealed

All of the bowl games for this season were announced on Sunday. The B1G is going to be playing in nine total bowl games. The College Football Playoff is going to be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State in that order. The Buckeyes got into the Playoff late thanks to a USC upset loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday.
Who is in which college football bowl games 2022 – 2023?

After Sunday’s college football selection day, college football bowl games are set and with games starting in just over a week and culminating with the College Football National Championship on January 9, here are the matchups:. All Times EST. Friday, Dec. 16. Bahamas Bowl. Nassau, Bahamas. Miami (Ohio) vs....
2022 Bowl Games: Live announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff selection show, bowl projections

College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2022-23 schedule; we'll cover every minute and every decision. The whirlwind process of college football bowl game selections goes down all day long Sunday as FBS teams fill slots in the 2022-23 games for college football's postseason. The marathon began at noon ET with the College Football Playoff field being announced as No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan takes on TCU on New Year's Eve. The process continued with the release of the final CFP Rankings and rest of the New Year's Six games at 2:30 p.m. and is in the process of culminating with the rest of the bowl games being announced.
UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl

UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games finalizing

CBS Sports has been updating this page each week through the end of college football's 2022 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. Check out the final college football bowl projections ahead of the CFP Selection Show. For a complete breakdown, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
