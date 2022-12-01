Read full article on original website
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Top College Football Rivalry Won't Happen In Bowl Game - Here's Why
The Missouri-Kansas football rivalry has been dormant since 2011. But this year, there was an opportunity for the two teams to meet in the Liberty Bowl. Unfortunately, this rivalry matchup will not happen. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the Missouri program did not want to...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Kansas State Coach Says TCU Should Be in College Football Playoff
The Horned Frogs may have gone undefeated in the regular season, but they lost to the Wildcats in the Big 12 championship game.
College Football Bowl Schedule, Matchups, Selections
See the full schedule and matchups for the College Football Playoff and each college football bowl game
2022 College Football Playoff bowl games: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State fill four-team field
After winning their first SEC championship since 2017 on Saturday night, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the pack as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as determined Sunday by the CFP Selection Committee. Georgia, 13-0 for the first time in program history, leads the four-team field as it looks to defend its national title and become the first back-to-back champions of the CFP era.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
No play, no problem: Bills back in first place in the AFC
Sunday was a good day to be the Buffalo Bills… and it didn’t even have anything to do with a win. At least not on that day of the week. On Thursday, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots (6-6). That helps Buffalo move up the divisional standings, of course.
Destinations, opponents for all 9 B1G bowl teams revealed
All of the bowl games for this season were announced on Sunday. The B1G is going to be playing in nine total bowl games. The College Football Playoff is going to be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State in that order. The Buckeyes got into the Playoff late thanks to a USC upset loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday.
Nick Bosa is Staking Claim for Defensive Player of the Year Award
After tallying three sacks against the Dolphins, Nick Bosa is definitely in the lead for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
Suspended Peihopa Can't Fix His UW Situation, Enters Portal
The promising redshirt freshman defensive tackle played in just eight Husky games.
Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers learning their bowl game opponent
Wisconsin officially has their bowl game. The Badgers will be headed to Phoenix, Arizona to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. It’s set for December 27 with a late start. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT. “I’m really excited for this opportunity for...
Who is in which college football bowl games 2022 – 2023?
After Sunday’s college football selection day, college football bowl games are set and with games starting in just over a week and culminating with the College Football National Championship on January 9, here are the matchups:. All Times EST. Friday, Dec. 16. Bahamas Bowl. Nassau, Bahamas. Miami (Ohio) vs....
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 TCU in College Football Playoff
FIESTA BOWL No. 2 Michigan (13-0, No. 2 College Football Playoff) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1, No. 3 CFP), Dec. 31, 4 p.m. EST, ESPN LOCATION: Glendale, Arizona COACHES
2022 Bowl Games: Live announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff selection show, bowl projections
College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2022-23 schedule; we'll cover every minute and every decision. The whirlwind process of college football bowl game selections goes down all day long Sunday as FBS teams fill slots in the 2022-23 games for college football's postseason. The marathon began at noon ET with the College Football Playoff field being announced as No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan takes on TCU on New Year's Eve. The process continued with the release of the final CFP Rankings and rest of the New Year's Six games at 2:30 p.m. and is in the process of culminating with the rest of the bowl games being announced.
UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl
UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games finalizing
CBS Sports has been updating this page each week through the end of college football's 2022 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. Check out the final college football bowl projections ahead of the CFP Selection Show. For a complete breakdown, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
