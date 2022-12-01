College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2022-23 schedule; we'll cover every minute and every decision. The whirlwind process of college football bowl game selections goes down all day long Sunday as FBS teams fill slots in the 2022-23 games for college football's postseason. The marathon began at noon ET with the College Football Playoff field being announced as No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan takes on TCU on New Year's Eve. The process continued with the release of the final CFP Rankings and rest of the New Year's Six games at 2:30 p.m. and is in the process of culminating with the rest of the bowl games being announced.

