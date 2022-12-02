Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball at Rutgers
It’s been an exciting week for the Ohio State women’s basketball team. Guard Jacy Sheldon returned from an injury, fellow guard Rikki Harris played her best game of the season and Ohio State traveled to Louisville and overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals 97-77. To ice the cake, Big Ten play begins against a team that’s at the start of a rebuild in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Eleven Warriors
Five Ohio State Freshmen Who Flashed During the 2022 Regular Season
In recent years, Ohio State has benefited from a multitude of talented freshmen seeing early playing time and making their mark on the team as pups. Players like Denzel Burke, J.K. Dobbins, TreVeyon Henderson, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson all made their mark immediately in their first years as Buckeyes.
Daily Targum
No. 19 Rutgers wrestling wins both matches at Garden State Grapple
After a trip to the West Coast, the Rutgers wrestling team returned to New Jersey to win both of its matchups at the Garden State Grapple tournament today. This is the second year in a row the Scarlet Knights (5-1, 0-0) have won both of their matches in the tournament.
sciotopost.com
Will Ohio State Move into College Football Playoffs After Weekend Drama?
OHIO – After a weekend of upsets, can Ohio State now make it into the College Football Playoffs? I think so. This weekend the top four had a big shake up that started on Thursday when (12) Utah beat (4) USC for the second time this season, 47-24 in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game handing them an over 20 point loss and most likely dropping them down to possibly 7 or 8 in the top 20.
NBC4 Columbus
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia …. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson...
Is Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba working to return for the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s week that passed without a game, and the three-plus weeks that will pass before the Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia, will allow some banged-up players to recuperate. Does that also apply to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba? The preseason All-American has played only...
Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood
At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
Fan trolls Ohio State with ruthless sign at MAC Championship Game [Photo]
A week ago, Michigan went into Columbus and absolutely destroyed Ohio State to the tune of 45-23. With the win, the Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship to take on Big Ten West Champion Purdue, while the Buckeyes had to sit at home and hope to get lucky. Well, with USC losing to Utah on Friday night, OSU did get lucky, and most believe they will back their way into the College Football Playoff.
Gary Patterson Has Message For TCU, Takes Shot At Ohio State
If TCU wants to leave no doubt that it belongs in the College Football Playoff, it needs to defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship. During the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the big game.
Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
columbusfreepress.com
ColumbusMediaInsiderPoliticalOutsider: Whodunit Grips Capitol as OSU President Quits
Nothing like a mysterious disappearance to get our minds off Ohio’s miserable political situation and Ohio State’s one-sided loss to Michigan. On Tuesday, dispatch.com broke the story that OSU President Kristina Johnson would be departing in the spring with more than two years to go on her contract that pays her upwards of $1 million in salary and benefits. The article contained a curious reference to staff complaints leading to an investigation by the trustees leading to her requested departure.
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
NBC4 Columbus
Murder of OSU student, Reagan Tokes, on ‘Dateline’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The original 2019 “Dateline NBC” episode covering the murder of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes airs Wednesday at 3 p.m. on NBC4 in the syndicated daily time slot of the true-crime show. The official show description for “Dateline: Unchecked Evil” reads, “College student...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
Recycling Today
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
Government Technology
Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data
In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
cwcolumbus.com
Questions, controversy remain after Columbus school cancels holiday drag story time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Concern and controversy followed the cancellation of a school's holiday event featuring drag performers Saturday in the Clintonville area. The event was supposed to feature holiday stories and dance numbers with local drag performers. After learning a far-right group was planning to protest the event,...
columbusunderground.com
Construction Roundup: December 2022
As we close out 2022 and get ready to head into 2023, we’re taking one final look at some of the various construction sites throughout the region to see how things have been coming along this year. New apartments, offices, retail and parks have emerged throughout the past 12 months with many more projects slated for grand openings next year.
