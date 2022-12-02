Read full article on original website
Sources: Arizona State poised to add national champion as offensive coordinator
Arizona State has targeted Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator, sources told 247Sports on Friday. Baldwin is expected to finalize the deal and join newly-hired head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff within the next few days. Baldwin previously served as Cal’s offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 and also led FCS power Eastern Washington to its first and only national title in 2010.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon at No. 21 UCLA
The Oregon Ducks (4-4) will hit the road for its first Pac-12 road game of the season this afternoon when they head to historic Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Ducks will face No. 21 UCLA in an early-season matchup between two of the Pac-12's better programs. UCLA comes into...
RECAP: Sun Devils 68-64 win over Cardinal marks first 8-1 start since 2018
TEMPE — Some observers framed Arizona State’s Sunday meeting with Stanford as an opportunity for the program to exact vengeance for the stunning season-ending loss they suffered to head coach Jerod Haase and company in March, but the Sun Devils have since welcomed six impact newcomers who weren’t around to experience the letdown.
Oregon fought hard, but its inability to keep UCLA off the boards wiped away upset bid
Westwood, Calif. - Oregon led the No. 21 ranked UCLA Bruins for most of the game's first 30 minutes. They controlled the pace of the game, held UCLA's offense in check, and were able to overcome way too many turnovers of their own. Then UCLA's momentum finally powered through the Duck line of defense.
tigerdroppings.com
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 14
The Oklahoma high school football postseason is nearing its end, and many stars have emerged to guide their teams to state titles and semifinal wins. The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the top games by Oklahoma high school football players in Week 14 is now live at oklahoman.com. At...
Oregon heads to SoCal for early season showdown with No. 21 UCLA
Oregon's final leg of a very difficult stretch of basketball will conclude with a road game against its fourth-ranked opponent in six games. The Ducks will travel for a Sunday afternoon matchup with No. 21-ranked UCLA. "We got two days to get ready, better than usual; with conference games, you...
WSU DC Brian Ward expected to take same job at Arizona State, per report
PULLMAN -- WSU defensive coordinator Brian Ward is expected to leave to take the same job at Arizona State, reported Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Saturday. If so, it would be a short one-year tenure for Ward, who is originally from Glendale, Ariz. SOURCE: Brian Ward is expected to...
Live Updates: No. 19 Oregon hosts pesky Portland Pilots
EUGENE, Ore. — The 19th ranked Ducks will return to the hardwood after near a week break to host the Portland Pilots at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday afternoon. Tip is set for 2 PM and will be aired on Pac-12 Networks. Oregon (5-1) split two games at the...
WATCH: Kelly Graves, Chance Gray and Taylor Hosendove excited by win over Portland
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves was effusive in his praise of the team's play in the 90-51 win over Portland on Saturday. Graves spoke for about seven minutes following the win. Following that, guard Chance Gray and Taylor Hosendove fielded questions about their big games. Gray scored a career-high...
