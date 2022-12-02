Read full article on original website
Belichick's bizarre Patricia experiment is blowing up like we all expected
Bill Belichick put Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of the Patriots’ offense to the befuddlement of most NFL analysts and observers. Predictably, the bizarre experiment is blowing up in Belichick’s face.
An unshaven Josh Allen admits he took deal with Gillette in part to troll Patriots
After the Buffalo Bills wrapped things up at Gillette Stadium with a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots, quarterback Josh Allen broke some news on the post-game Amazon Prime desk. Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick complemented Allen’s beard and asked if he was starting his playoff look early. Allen...
Patriots fans trash Bill Belichick & Mac Jones following Bills loss: ‘His a-- should be out the door!’ (Listen)
New England Patriots fans are coming to the realization that the days of their dynasty are long gone. After close to two decades of dominance in the AFC East, New England finds themselves in a new spot, alone in last place, in the division. On the morning following the Patriots...
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Bills were quick to troll Patriots on social media after road win
To the victors go the spoils -- and the right to take victory laps on social media. Shortly following Buffalo's 24-10 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, the Bills' social media team posted a video to celebrate their team's success at the expense of the local residents.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Patriots Bill Belichick Explains Confusing Clock Management in Loss to Bills
New England coach Bill Belichick gave up on the game rather than going for the most unlikely of comebacks.
WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Patriots win
After winning for the third time in 12 days and registering their first win in the AFC East in 2022, Bills head coach Sean McDermott credited his team’s leaders for guiding the way. The Bills (9-3) topped the Patriots (6-6) 24-10 on Thursday, and McDermott sent that message to...
NFL world reacts to concerning New England Patriots news
The New England Patriots haven’t been quite as dominant as they hoped this season, posting just a 6-6 record through 12 games that puts them in last place in the hotly-contested AFC East division. It’s been no secret that the team has struggled to score points this season, especially lately, and one concerning trend highlights Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning New England Patriots news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
Al Michaels was also miffed by the Patriots’ miscues: ‘Very odd’
see also Mac Jones rips Patriots’ play-calling during loss: ‘Throw the f—ing ball!’ Al Michaels was just like the rest of us as he watched the Patriots do some very un-Patriots-like things during their 24-10 loss to the Bills on “Thursday Night Football.” At the end of the first half, with the Patriots holding the ball and under a minute left, they faced second and 1 with two time outs. However, they called two consecutive run plays – first a handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson that was stuffed at the line of scrimmage, then a QB sneak on third down that forced Bill Belichick...
No play, no problem: Bills back in first place in the AFC
Sunday was a good day to be the Buffalo Bills… and it didn’t even have anything to do with a win. At least not on that day of the week. On Thursday, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots (6-6). That helps Buffalo move up the divisional standings, of course.
Bills grades after Week 13 win vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills were the top punching bag for the New England Patriots throughout the Tom Brady era. The Patriots went 32-3 against Buffalo under the legendary quarterback, preventing the Bills from having much success. Since Brady left for Tampa Bay in 2020, though, the Bills have flipped the script.
Bruce Cassidy: 'You Want to Win the Right Way'
The Vegas Golden Knights got the win they needed before they face the NHL's best team, the Boston Bruins.
